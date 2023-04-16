Miami’s Tyler Herro breaks hand in playoff opener, while Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo departs with bruised back

Herro appeared to hurt the hand while diving for a loose ball near Milwaukee’s Grayson Allen. He was leaning forward and in obvious discomfort while standing in front of the Heat’s bench in the final minute of the second quarter. Fed a pass regardless, Herro badly missed on a 3-point attempt, then grimaced while still grabbing at his fingers. He played the final 30 seconds of the half, but was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke his right hand late in the second quarter of his team’s Eastern Conference playoff opener with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Herro scored 12 points in the first half to help the eighth-seeded Heat grab a 68-55 lead over the top-seeded Bucks.

His was the second major injury of this series’ opening game. Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo landed hard on his backside after a drive to the basket and was ruled out with a bruised lower back.

Antetokounmpo got up slowly but remained in the game to take his free throws after getting fouled by Miami’s Kevin Love with 4:13 left in the first quarter. The two-time MVP stayed in the game until picking up his second foul about 2½ minutes later.

Antetokounmpo went to the locker room, returned with 9:56 left in the second quarter, but exited again with 8:33 left in the half.

Antetokounmpo had six points and three rebounds in 11 minutes for the top-seeded Bucks.

Lakers upset home-strong Grizzlies to open playoffs

Rui Hachimura had a career-best playoff scoring performance with 29 points, including 21 in the second half, and LeBron James added 21 points and 11 rebounds as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Grizzlies, 128-112, in Memphis to open their Western Conference playoff series.

Austin Reaves added 23 points, including nine straight in the closing minutes as the Lakers pulled away. Anthony Davis had 22 points and 12 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell, who scored only two points in the Lakers’ play-in win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, finished with 19.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 31 points, while Desmond Bane scored 22. Ja Morant had 18 points before leaving with an injured right hand. Morant played with his hand wrapped from what coach Taylor Jenkins described as a contusion in his pregame availability. Morant hurt the hand again in the fourth quarter when he landed awkwardly, called for a charge against Davis, and described his availability for Wednesday’s Game 2 as “in jeopardy.”

Davis left the court late in the second quarter with an injury to his right arm, but returned to start the second half.

Los Angeles wrested home-court advantage from the Grizzlies, who had the NBA’s best home record at 35-6.

Hachimura provided Los Angeles some breathing room in the third quarter, connecting on all four of his 3-point attempts. Hachimura’s only previous playoff experience was in 2021 with Washington, which lost a first-round series to Philadelphia. The Lakers acquired him from the Wizards in a midseason trade.

The Lakers earned the seventh seed in the West by beating Minnesota in the play-in tournament. Memphis, meanwhile, finished with 51 wins, its second straight 50-victory season, to earn the No. 2 seed.

The Lakers led by as much as 10 in the first half as Memphis faced some early ballhandling woes. Jarred Vanderbilt’s defense kept Morant out of the paint for a while. But Memphis outscored the Lakers, 38-27, in the second quarter to carry a 65-59 lead into the break.

Kings investigating rapper’s ejection

The Sacramento Kings are investigating allegations from a Bay Area hip-hop star that “racial bias” led to him being kicked out of his seat during a playoff game against the Golden State Warriors.

The rapper E-40 said in a statement that he was heckled throughout the game Saturday night and addressed one heckler “in an assertive but polite manner” before security guards came and ordered him to leave the arena.

“Unfortunately, it was yet another reminder that — despite my success and accolades as a musician and entrepreneur — racial bias remains prevalent,” he said in a statement. “Security saw a disagreement between a Black man and a white woman and immediately assumed that I was at fault.”

A person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that E-40, whose real name is Earl Stevens, was standing and blocking the view of fans behind him and was given a warning after several complaints. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the situation weren’t released publicly.

The person said E-40, a prominent Warriors fan who was part of the delegation that visited the White House earlier this season, refused to comply and that security officials for the Warriors and Kings escorted him from his seat.

“It’s unfortunate,” Warriors guard Klay Thompson said. “I love 40. He’s been our biggest supporter for years. I hope they right that ship because he deserves to be there by our bench. In my time knowing him, he’s always been respectful. He’s always been considerate of those around him. Very weird to see, and I hope it’s resolved.”

The Kings said they are investigating the circumstances behind the ejection.

“The Sacramento Kings take these claims seriously and are investigating the facts and circumstances regarding the situation, as we do anytime an accusation like this is made,” the team said in a statement.