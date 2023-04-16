Matt Fitzpatrick homing in on RBC Heritage crown

“For me, that’s ideally the start you need on a Saturday, isn’t it?” Fitzpatrick said of the unexpected hole out. “It just gets you off to a good start.”

Fitzpatrick had six birdies and an eagle when he holed out from 149 yards away on the par-4 third hole. He was at 14-under 199, poised for his first tour win since that major title 10 months ago.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick shot his best round on the PGA Tour with a 63 Saturday for a one-shot lead over Patrick Cantlay through three rounds at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head Island, S.C.

Advertisement

Cantlay, who lost in a playoff to Jordan Spieth a year ago, shot 66 to move to 13 under and into position for another try at the plaid, tartan winner’s jacket.

Spieth was also again in the hunt, another stroke back after a 66. He’s seeking to do something he hasn’t in his career — defend a title.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and second-round leader Jimmy Walker were among five players tied at 11 under. Scheffler shot 69 and Walker 72.

Walker, who opened 65-65, reached 14 under and was tied with Fitzpatrick before blowing up with three bogeys on the back nine.

Walker missed a par putt inside 2 feet on the 11th to fall out of first. Then, his tee shot on the par-3 14th caromed off a wood piling and way off the green, leading to a second bogey.

On the par-5, 15th, Walker’s second shot appeared to stay in one of the tall, stately trees that front the green, or at least there was no video evidence his ball splashed into the water hazard alongside. Walker took a one-stroke penalty and had a third bogey in a five-hole stretch.

Advertisement

Masters champion Jon Rahm gave spectators who’ve celebrated his second major victory all week something to scream about at Harbour Town when he opened with three straight birdies and closed within three strokes of the lead.

But the feel-good storyline fell apart on the par-3 fourth when his tee shot stopped on a wood facing short of the water. He followed with a one-handed, backhand shot that stopped 65 feet from the cup and needed three putts for a double-bogey. Rahm never found that same swagger the rest of the way.

The world’s No. 1 player finished at 8 under after a 69.

Fitzpatrick has struggled much of the year, missing four cuts in his last seven events before arriving at Augusta National last week. That’s where he finished tied for 10th and came to one of his favorite courses — he’s played this tournament eight seasons — with confidence.

“I think this is a golf course that’s shown that there are low scores around here this week,” said Fitzpatrick, whose family took vacations to Sea Pines Resort when he was a child.

Fitzpatrick played Harbour Town as a young guy and took tennis lessons on the green clay courts that used to host the WTA’s annual pro tennis tournament, now called the Charleston Open. How was his tennis game?

“Not as good as my golf game at the time,” he said.

Fitzpatrick, who surpassed his previous tour low of 64 last accomplished at this venue two years ago, looks to add a championship trophy to his Harbour Town memories.

Advertisement

Cantlay has had four top-seven finishes at Harbour Town in five previous appearances. He had birdies on three of his first six holes to give himself a chance at another high finish.

“I’ve had a good track record around this golf course and had a number of chances, so should be nothing new tomorrow,” he said.

LPGA ­— Australian rookie Grace Kim won the LOTTE Championship in Honolulu for her first LPGA title, beating Yu Liu and Yu Jin Sung with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff.

While Liu and Sung scrambled after hitting their second shots to the left of the green on the par-5 18th, the 22-year-old Kim went over the water to the right, then chipped to 8 feet to set up her birdie. Liu made a par and Sung had a bogey, hitting her third over the green and past Kim’s second.

“Kind of speechless right now,” Kim said. “I will let you know that my second shot on that playoff hole, that wasn’t intentional. I kind of got lucky there.”

Playing alongside Sung in the final threesome, Kim shot a 4-under 68, rebounding from a bogey on the par-4 14th to birdie the last two holes. She got up and down from the front left bunker on 18 in regulation, making a 7-footer.

Sung finished with a 69, getting up and down from the front right bunker on 18 with a 9-footer. The 22-year-old South Korean played on a sponsor exemption after winning the LOTTE Open last year on the Korean LPGA.

Advertisement

Liu began the round five strokes behind Sung in a tie for 15th, then shot a 64 — the best score in the two years at Hoakalei — to post at 12-under 276. The 27-year-old from China finished about an hour before the final group.

Linnea Strom, the Swede playing in the second-to-last group, missed a 10-foot birdie try on 18 to finish a stroke back with Peiyun Chien. Strom shot a 69, with a double bogey on the 14th. Chien, from Taiwan, closed with a 67.

Thailand’s Natthakritta Vongtaveelap, tied for the lead after each of the first two rounds, had a 70 to tie for sixth at 9 under. The 20-year-old Vongtaveelap made her second LPGA Tour start. In February, she won her first two events as pro on the Thai LPGA Tour, then was second behind Lilia Vu in the LPGA Thailand.

Lauren Hartlage (70) and Georgia Hall (71) also were 9 under.

Brooke Henderson, at No. 7 the highest-ranked player in the field, had a 71 to tie for 11th at 7 under. She’s the only multiple winner in event history, taking the 2018 and 2019 titles at Ko Olina.



