Game 16: Angels at Red Sox lineups and notes

Garrett Whitlock struggled in his first start of the season, allowing five earned runs in five innings in one of those defeats to Tampa Bay; he’ll look to put things right with his Fenway season debut Sunday.

An Opening Day defeat was followed by two wins in a row, then a demoralizing sweep at the hands of the Pirates, a resurgent sweep over the Tigers, and another losing sweep against the Rays; now, the Sox have won two in a row against the Angels, and can make it three on Sunday.

The Angels will turn to Reid Detmers for his third career start against Boston. The southpaw has given up three earned runs over nine innings in his previous two outings against the Sox.

Lineups

ANGELS (7-7): TBA

Pitching: LHP Reid Detmers (0-0, 5.59 ERA)

RED SOX (7-8): Verdugo RF, Turner 1B, Refsnyder LF, Devers 3B, Hernández CF, Yoshida DH, Arroyo 2B, Wong C, Chang SS

Pitching: RHP Garrett Whitlock (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

Time: 1:35 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Angels vs. Whitlock: Brandon Drury 2-3, Jake Lamb 0-1, Brett Phillips 0-1, Anthony Rendon 0-2, Hunter Renfroe 1-1, Luis Rengifo 0-2, Mike Trout 2-4, Gio Urshela 1-5, Taylor Ward 0-1

Red Sox vs. Detmers: Christian Arroyo 1-3, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-3, Kiké Hernández 1-2, Raimel Tapia 0-2, Justin Turner 1-3, Alex Verdugo 0-4

Stat of the day: No Sox starter has recorded an out in the sixth inning this season.

Notes: Whitlock is 7-2 with a 2.84 ERA in 41 career games (five starts). Two of his 2022 starts came against the Angels — he allowed six runs and struck out 14 across nine combined innings. ... Yu Chang was 0 for 16 on the season before his game-winning RBI single on Saturday ... Despite logging 12 strikeouts in 9 ⅔ innings, Detmers has yet to record a decision this season. He fanned five across five innings last Sunday against Toronto, a game Los Angeles lost 12-11 in 10 innings ... Shohei Ohtani extended his on-base streak to 36 games Saturday, the active league-leading mark.

