Red Sox place Chris Martin on injured list with shoulder inflammation

Red Sox reliever Chris Martin, who last pitched on Wednesday at Tampa Bay, was placed on the injured list on Sunday with shoulder inflammation.

Another righthander, Jake Faria, was called up from Triple A Worcester ahead of a 2-1 win over the Angels at Fenway Park. To make room for Faria on the 40-man roster, righthanded reliever Wyatt Mills (elbow) was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

“It’s something I’ve had before early in the season,” said Martin, who appeared in seven of the first 15 games. “It’s just inflammation, nothing structural. We can knock it out.”