Red Sox place Chris Martin on injured list with shoulder inflammation

Red Sox reliever Chris Martin, who last pitched on Wednesday at Tampa Bay, was placed on the injured list on Sunday with shoulder inflammation.
Another righthander, Jake Faria, was called up from Triple A Worcester ahead of a 2-1 win over the Angels at Fenway Park. To make room for Faria on the 40-man roster, righthanded reliever Wyatt Mills (elbow) was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.
“It’s something I’ve had before early in the season,” said Martin, who appeared in seven of the first 15 games. “It’s just inflammation, nothing structural. We can knock it out.”
The Sox announced another roster move after the game, claiming lefthander Brennan Bernardino off waivers from Seattle.
Bernardino was optioned to Worcester. Zack Kelly was(elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list to make a space on the 40-man roster for the reliever.
Bernardino, 31, has pitched for three organizations and has only two games of major league experience, both with the Mariners last season. He appeared in six games for Triple A Tacoma this season, allowing eight earned runs on 13 hits over six innings, albeit with 11 strikeouts.
Another move will be needed Monday morning to activate Brayan Bello to start against the Angels. The move could well be Faria returning to Worcester.
Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.