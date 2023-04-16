Red Sox set to face Shohei Ohtani the pitcher for a second time at Fenway Park

The two-way star beat the Sox last June 9 at Fenway, allowing one run on four hits over six innings and striking out six with two walks. He is 3-1 with a 2.35 earned run average in four career starts against the Sox.

Ohtani is scheduled to start Monday morning for the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of a four-game series.

For only the second time in his career, Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch at Fenway Park.

“Obviously he’s got a pretty special right arm,” said Sox first baseman and designated hitter Justin Turner, who has not faced Ohtani but homered to drive in both runs in Sunday’s 2-1 win. “Just go out there and take good at-bats and try and get him out of the game early.”

Rafael Devers is 2 for 10 off Ohtani, striking out four times.

“I never tried to pitch. I don’t know how he does it,” Devers said. “He’s a great athlete.”

Ohtani is 2-0 in three starts this season, allowing one run over 19 innings and striking out 24. But he has walked 12 and hit three batters.

Brayan Bello, who will be activated by the Red Sox off the injured list for his first start of the season, will oppose Ohtani.

Martin to injured list

Reliever Chris Martin, who last pitched on Wednesday at Tampa Bay, was placed on the injured list with shoulder inflammation.

Another righthander, Jake Faria, was called up from Triple A Worcester. To make room for Faria on the 40-man roster, righthanded reliever Wyatt Mills (elbow) was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL.

“It’s something I’ve had before early in the season,” said Martin, who appeared in seven of the first 15 games. “It’s just inflammation, nothing structural. We can knock it out.”

The Sox announced another roster move after the game, claiming lefthander Brennan Bernardino off waivers from Seattle.

Bernardino was optioned to Worcester. Zack Kelly (elbow) was moved to the 60-day injured list to make a space on the 40-man roster.

Bernardino, 31, has pitched for three organizations and has only two games of major league experience, both with the Mariners last season. He appeared in six games for Triple A Tacoma this season, allowing eight earned runs on 13 hits over six innings, albeit with 11 strikeouts.

Another move will be needed Monday to activate Bello. It could well be Faria returning to Worcester.

Yoshida back in at DH

Masataka Yoshida was 0 for 2 and was hit by a pitch in his return after missing three games with a sore right hamstring. He was the designated hitter and the plan is for him to remain in that role Monday … The Sox are 20-9 against the Angels since the start of the 2018 season, 11-5 at Fenway … Mike Timlin, one of the 2004 champions, took in the game. His wife and daughter are running the Boston Marathon … Zac Brown Band performed the national anthem after the 2013 Red Sox players were introduced for their pregame championship anniversary ceremony … First pitches were thrown out by a group of people connected to the 2013 Marathon bombings: Melida and Carlos Arredondo; Bill and William Campbell; Jane and Richard Henry; and Alexandra Marden.

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.