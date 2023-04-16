Relative silence around Patrice Bergeron’s availability only makes questions around the Bruins captain roar

Will he be on Causeway Street at 7:30 p.m. Monday, to begin the postseason journey toward his second Cup? No telling for sure, but the vibe wasn’t promising Sunday around Camp 65 Wins.

Bergeron, 37, again didn’t practice on Sunday and has not been seen since exiting the Bell Centre Thursday night with an unspecified injury, logging only 5:36 in the final game of the regular season.

Patrice Bergeron, whose exquisite career has been defined by forever being in exactly the right spot on the ice at precisely the right time, and most often making the perfect play, could be nowhere to be seen when the Bruins open Stanley Cup play Monday night at the Garden.

To be expected, the Bruins offered scant guidance following their half-hour workout in Brighton. Also to be expected, upper management did its best to tamp down any concern their captain, team cornerstone, faceoff horse, and face of the franchise might have to take a pass that doesn’t include a 6-ounce chunk of vulcanized rubber.

It was an extra day’s rest, said GM Don Sweeney, elaborating little more beyond that terse assessment.

“If he feels well enough, he’ll play,” said Sweeney, later adding, “Patrice doesn’t need extra days of practice.”

OK, check that box. He also didn’t need an extra game on his resumé Thursday night, but so it goes.

About a minute later, noting the club played well in the four games Bergeron didn’t suit up this season, Sweeney added, “We’re not focused on that.”

Okedoke. Pay no attention to whether the man in the No. 37 sweater, the one that one day soon will hang from the Garden rafters, is or isn’t behind the curtain come puck drop.

Team president Cam Neely, when asked if Bergeron’s time out could be protracted, said he did not have a “full download from the training staff for any kind of timeframe for him.” Neely then deflected to whatever Sweeney had to say earlier on the matter of “player availability,” at least acknowledging what close followers of the team have to be wondering.

“Obviously . . . not having Patrice on the ice the last couple of days,” noted Neely — decades ago, Individual One in these will-he-or-won’t-he-be-able-to-play? scenarios — “I’m sure there’s . . . obviously . . . questions are warranted.”

Because of who he is and what he has meant to the Bruins’ success for most of two decades, there’s a risk of making too much of what Bergeron’s injury and possible absence could mean. Like ex-captain Zdeno Chara before him, he is essentially player-coach. Respect is profound among his teammates, be it on or off the ice. As Bergeron goes, so goes the franchise, especially as the stakes grow greater.

Prior to faceoff in Montreal, coach Jim Montgomery compared Bergeron to Jean Beliveau. Le Gros Bill was the beloved center considered by Montrealers as the conscience of the Habs franchise. He played with grace, dignity, gravitas . . . forever in the right place at the right time, delivering with humble, understated perfection.

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Bergeron has evolved as the soul of the Black-and-Gold brand, and it’s quite possible this playoff season will be his last. He and fellow partner in pivot David Krejci re-upped over the summer for one more season each, both convinced the lineup had enough goods — talent, skills, and smarts — for another solid Cup run.

They were right, of course, and Sweeney made their decision look all the wiser by his end-of-season acquisitions of Tyler Bertuzzi, Garnet “Ace” Hathaway, and Dmitry Orlov. That trio produced a dozen goals after the trade deadline and helped fill out a roster that hasn’t been this deep in over half a century, back to the days after the ‘72 Cup win and the dissolution of the Orr-Esposito-Cheevers powerhouse.

If there is another Cup to wring out the next two months, it’s possible to get it done sans Bergeron. But it will be infinitely harder, the trek to 16 wins all the more precarious.

Bergeron anchors the top line, flanked by Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk. He is bumper option No. 1, shooter and distributor, on the No. 1 PP unit. He again this year won more faceoffs (1,043) than anyone in the league and has more regular-season wins than anyone in league history. He and Marchand continue to be among the league’s most dynamic PK duos, though some of that grind has been lessened by a Charlie Coyle-Tomas Nosek combo.

Bergeron is out there whenever the Bruins need a goal, and when the other team needs a goal — the definition of a complete player. It has been that way here for years, and it has continued in his twilight. His effort, grace, and execution on hard ice have been equalled in recent years only by what the world witnessed summer after summer from Roger Federer on Wimbledon’s lush lawn.

The playoffs are here. The Bruins are hoping they’ll add a seventh Stanley Cup to their trophy case. There is no time like when Boston blooms anew as the Hub of Hockey.

All eyes for the opening faceoff Monday night will be fixed on that door at the end of the Bruins bench, and whether Bergeron, perhaps in his career adieu, leads out the team that he in so many ways defines.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.