Shane McClanahan improves to 4-0 after helping Rays return to the win column in Toronto

Tampa Bay has homered at least once in all 16 games this season. Only Seattle (20 games in 2019) has started a season with a longer streak.

Christian Bethancourt hit a three-run homer as the Rays rebounded from their first two losses of the season. Yandy Díaz reached four times, and Josh Lowe had two hits and three RBIs.

TORONTO — Shane McClanahan pitched six effective innings in his fourth straight win, and the Rays avoided a three-game sweep by topping the Blue Jays, 8-1, on Sunday.

McClanahan (4-0) allowed one run and four hits. He struck out six and walked two.

Colin Poche, Garrett Cleavinger and Jason Adam each worked one scoreless inning. Adam closed it out by making a behind-the-back catch on Kevin Kiermaier’s liner and throwing to second to double off Santiago Espinal.

Blue Jays righthander Alek Manoah (1-1) matched career-worsts by allowing seven runs and nine hits. He walked four and struck out five in 4⅔ innings.

An All-Star in 2022, Manoah pitched at least five innings in all 32 starts last season, including one in the wild-card round. He has completed the fifth inning just once in four starts this season.

Manoah hit Díaz with his first pitch of the game and loaded the bases before walking Wander Franco on five pitches. Luke Raley and Taylor Walls struck out but Lowe hit a two-run single to shallow center.

The first three Blue Jays reached safely against McClanahan in the first, with Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hitting an RBI single, but the lefthander retired the next 11 batters in order.

Manoah struck out Franco and Raley to begin the fifth but couldn’t finish the inning. Walls walked and stole second, with umpire Lance Barrett’s out call overturned after the Rays challenged.

Lowe hit an RBI double, Vidal Bruján singled, and Bethancourt followed with his third homer of the season, driving it out with his back knee touching the ground in the batter’s box.