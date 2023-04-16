Stoughton native and Michigan freshman Fred Richard claims NCAA Division 1 gymnastics title

Then the last thing he wanted to happen happened; he stepped out of bounds on his opening tumbling pass. Would that open the door for his rivals?

Fred Richard began his floor exercise, his last event at Saturday night’s NCAA Men’s Gymnastics Championships, with a 1-point lead in the all-around. The Michigan freshman and Stoughton native had two gymnasts he knows well on his heels — Taylor Christopulos of Nebraska, whom Richard faces regularly in Big Ten competition, and Stanford’s Asher Hong, who finished one place ahead of Richard at last year’s US National Championships.

“I judged for a while, and because of that, I knew it was a small deduction,” said Richard, who previously judged lower level meets. “I told myself, ‘I can make it up with sticks,’ and that is what I did.”

Richard stuck the remainder of his tumbling passes, earning him a 14.8 and securing the all-around title with a final score of 85.998 in just his first year of college gymnastics. He is the first Massachusetts gymnast to win the Division 1 all-around title since 1976, when Braintree’s Peter Kormann won while at Southern Connecticut State University.

“It’s unreal,” said Richard Sunday. “All my hard work paid off.”

Michigan gymnast Fred Richard, seen here competing earlier this year, is the first Massachusetts gymnast to win the Division I all-around title since 1976. Bart Young/Associated Press

There were high expectations for Richard coming into his first season at Michigan. Not only did he have a successful international junior career, but his social media fame as FrederickFlips earned him a ton of attention. But even with those expectations, the field in front of Richard was deep. International medalists Brody Malone of Stanford and Paul Juda, Richard’s teammate at Michigan, were preseason favorites, but injuries derailed their seasons. Even among freshmen, Stanford’s Hong was often mentioned ahead of Richard due to his ability to land one of the most difficult vaults in gymnastics, a Ri Se Gwang.

Richard persevered, using his consistency on all six apparatus to win the all-around and help Michigan win the team title at the Big Ten Championships two weeks ago. Then at the NCAA Championships at Penn State on Saturday, he got his lowest scoring routine, pommel horse, out of the way early and started climbing the all-around leaderboard.

His 15.0 parallel bars set earned him the apparatus title and gave him the all-around lead. Next up was his trademark, high bar, where he hit several huge releases and a layout double double dismount, earning a 14.433 and the title on that apparatus as well.

Once he put his early floor exercise mistake behind him, the title was his.

“Being honest, I didn’t know [I was in the lead],” said Richard. “My team says, ‘Stay in your bubble,’ and I stayed in my own zone.”

When Richard did look at the results, he saw many familiar names around him. Local gymnasts dominated the championships. Two Massachusetts-trained gymnasts — Ian Lasic-Ellis of Dover and Luke McFarland, a Connecticut native who trained in Agawam — helped Stanford win its fourth consecutive team title. Joining Richard in the all-around rankings were Milton’s Matt Cormier (Penn State) and Nashua’s Michael Fletcher (Illinois), who finished fifth and seventh.

Cormier, the Nittany Lions’ captain who scored a 81.864, said the fast turnaround between Friday’s semifinals and Saturday’s finals was tough for many of the gymnasts.

“Even though my performance wasn’t quite my best, I was very happy with how it went considering I had to compete with very little rest,” said Cormier.

Pepperell’s Ian Skirkey, a grad student at Illinois, won his second NCAA pommel horse championship. His routine makes him competitive with the world’s best, and he scored a 15.133, the night’s highest score on any apparatus. It was his team’s last routine in one of their best championship performances in years, earning them a surprising third place.

“The personal victory was cool, but I was very proud of the day we had as a team,” said Skirkey. “We haven’t placed that high at the NCAA Championships in the time I’ve been here. It was my last competition, being a graduate student and all, and it was a great way to finish.”

As Richard and Skirkey took the awards podium alongside many gymnasts they grew up with, they were proud to see New England continuing its strong men’s gymnastics legacy.

“It’s almost like we are late bloomers,” said Richard. “Sometimes we think that [New England] isn’t strong when we’re younger, but by the time we get to college, we’re winning competitions like this.”

“It’s building our reputation as a region that produces competitive gymnasts,” said Skirkey.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.