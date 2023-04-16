Ten years ago, the Boston Marathon ended in tragedy. Nine years ago, it rose again.

It has been 10 years since the Boston Marathon brought hundreds of thousands of people together in tragedy . But the tragedy quickly turned to resilience and resolve and, one year later, to triumph when Meb Keflezighi became the first American male since Meyer to win the world’s most renowned road race.

“I don’t understand it, I don’t understand it,” he said. “This is an event that brings people together.”

Ten years ago, Greg Meyer, who’d won the Boston Marathon men’s race three decades earlier, was standing in the Copley Plaza hotel lobby after the bombs went off on Boylston, listening to the sirens from the surrounding streets.

“Boston Strong, America Strong,” Keflezighi proclaimed that day. “To come back from what was a disaster to a patriotic day . . .”

Patriots Day celebrates defiance and determination. The emotional hold that the Boston Marathon has upon the city and those who come to race here goes back to 1897, when officials drew a line in the dirt alongside a mill in Ashland and sent 15 men in sturdy shoes toward the Back Bay.

“This is our [expletive] city!” Red Sox slugger David Ortiz declared to the fans before the next game at Fenway Park. By then the Boston Athletic Association already had announced that the 2014 race would be held as scheduled.

Seven months after the bombing, David Ortiz trotted down Boylston Street toward the Boston Marathon finish line. Globe staff photo by Stan Grossfeld

“Boston is strong, Boston is our home and Boston has made us enormously proud in the last 24 hours,” Tom Grilk, the BAA executive director at the time, observed.

What Boston did to mobilize its resources was extraordinary, transforming two years of disaster planning into action with rescue workers, ambulances, and hospitals quickly tending to hundreds of wounded bystanders and public safety officials maintaining order.

“Boston Strong was Boston Prepared,” Grilk said this week. “The real world came that day and everybody was ready.”

The question then was what to do about the following year, how best to look back and move forward at the same time.

“What do you do to appropriately recognize those whose lives were lost and those who were so horribly injured, whose lives were irreparably changed?” said Grilk. “To look back and remember and honor all of them and at the same time knowing that the Boston Marathon had been going on for 115 or so years and would probably go on for 100 more. How do you make that transition?”

The solution was to hold a memorial service at the Hynes Auditorium on the one-year anniversary for survivors, families, and first responders. “We respond, we endure, we overcome,” then-Vice President Joe Biden told them. “And we own the finish line.”

Former Mayor Tom Menino, Mayor Martin Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, and Governor Deval Patrick lower their heads for a moment of silence on the one-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. AP/Associated Press

Race day in 2014 was about reflection and rebirth. “We got hit with a big, big punch last year, unexpectedly,” said Keflezighi, who was in the Copley Plaza lobby and burst into tears when the bombs went off. “But that’s what America is. Never giving up.”

He wrote the names Martin, Krystle, Lingzi, and Sean on his runner’s bib to recognize “the four angels that we lost last year.” Then Keflezighi set out to win the race for them. “How do you hold that emotion?” he wondered. “When do you use that energy?”

Keflezighi was 38 and far from the fastest man in a stacked field. His only chance, he felt, was to go to the front and stay there. Once he made the turn onto Commonwealth Avenue and began climbing the Newton hills, the crowds overflowing the sidewalk lifted him and urged him forward.

“It got louder and louder,” Keflezighi recalled this week. “People were chanting ‘USA! USA!’ and doing the wave like they were in a football stadium. I told myself: Concentrate on the race.”

Meb Keflezighi was lifted by the cheering fans along the course and ran the fastest marathon of his life in 2014. Jim Rogash/Getty Images

With two miles to go he was all by himself, but flagging. His left foot was hurting and he was fighting the urge to vomit. “The finish line couldn’t come fast enough,” Keflezighi said. “I was looking for it forever.”

He ran the fastest time of his life and won by 11 seconds, the oldest Boston victor in 83 years. It was, “the Miracle of Meb,” said Grilk, “that brought joy that none of the rest of us could have brought.”

The victory, by an Eritrean émigré who grew up amid bombings and bullets during his country’s second civil war, delivered triumph just yards away from where there had been terror.

It also brought a sense both of closure and continuity. Boston, as the race is universally known among road racers, had rallied and resumed. The only thing that could stop it was a pandemic that stopped everything else three years ago.

Ten years after tragedy and 127 years after it began, the Boston Marathon and its runners are undeterred. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Even then, the race was held virtually that September. More than 16,000 competitors from 84 countries symbolically ran through Wellesley and up and down Heartbreak Hill and through Kenmore Square and were given the unicorn medal that is awarded to all finishers.

On Monday morning the Boston Marathon will be held for the 127th time with Ortiz as grand marshal leading the way in a convertible, a field of 30,000 behind him. Among them will be the world’s greatest marathoner who chose this Patriots Day to make his Boston debut.

“I want to be among those who will be celebrating the 10-year anniversary,” said Eliud Kipchoge. “And tell the world that we need to live together as human beings with positivity.”

John Powers