With the number of runners increasing, Boston Marathon could return to cutoff times for 2024

With 30,000 runners spread out across 26 miles along more than six hours, the BAA is endeavoring to pay more attention to those at the back end who still are on the course when the roads are reopened to traffic. “Once the clock and the timing mats shut down we have a responsibility to know who else is out on that course and where they are,” said race director Dave McGillivray , who reckons that number involves around 150 starters. “We’ve put a timing device on our trail vehicle which goes at a six-hour pace. As it passes those people it’ll detect who they are and where they are so we can get that information at the finish.”

The two-year anomaly of every runner with a qualifying time being granted entry to the Boston Marathon likely won’t continue. “We have seen our 5K and 10K and half-marathon reach their maximum field size again for 2023 and we saw it trending that way towards the end of 2022,” observed Jack Fleming , Boston Athletic Association president and CEO. During the COVID peak when qualifying races either were scrubbed or had reduced fields, fewer runners achieved the necessary times. With numbers rising the BAA likely will return to cutoffs next year to maintain the field size at around 30,000. “It needs to remain a quality running experience,” Fleming said.

Advertisement

Will rain stay away?

Monday’s forecast of a 40 percent chance of showers and an easterly wind won’t help the chances for a course record. The impact that conditions will have on the average runner depends upon if and when the rain arrives.

“If it’s dry before the gun fires but then starts to rain a little bit once they’re moving it’s not that big of a deal,” said McGillivray. “If it’s really wet prior to, especially in a race like Boston where we ship them out there hours before, by the time you get to the starting line you’re drained and you’re cold and you’re shivering and you’re wet. That’s what we don’t want to see. Even a little rain can do some damage. Once you’re wet, you’re wet. "

Advertisement

London is calling

The field for next Sunday’s London Marathon, back to its customary April date for the first time in four years after being held in October during the pandemic, features stacked fields.

The men’s list includes four of the five all-time fastest runners in Kenenisa Bekele, Kelvin Kiptum, Birhanu Legese, and Mosinet Geremew.

The women’s group is highlighted by Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir, who won Boston last year, world record-holder Brigid Kosgei, and Sifan Hassan, the Olympic 5,000- and 10,000-meter gold medalist who’s making her 26-mile debut.

Still running their race

Sara Hall, the fastest American in the Boston women’s field, turned 40 on Saturday.

“I didn’t think I’d be competing as a master but I still enjoy the sport,” she said, “and a lot of it is mentally getting to a place where I’m not fearing failure any more and can just take risks out there.”

Hall, who’s making her first appearance in Boston since 2019, has enjoyed a second flowering in recent years. She finished second in London in 2020, third in Chicago in 2021, and fifth in last summer’s world championships.

“When you feel like you have nothing to lose, it’s such a freeing thing,” says Hall, whose husband Ryan owns the fastest Boston time (2 hours, 4 minutes, 58 seconds in 2011) by an American man. “It’s helped me to enjoy the sport more and more each year. I race just as much as ever now. You do have a sense of urgency if there are things you want to get done in the sport. Let’s do them soon.”

Advertisement

Desiree Linden, the 2018 champion who’s the second-fastest American woman in the field, turns 40 this summer. She’s inspired by Kenya’s Edna Kiplagat, who’ll be chasing her third title at 43. “She’s incredible,” said Linden. “She’s a great example of what you can do but I’m also very aware that Edna is special. Just because she can do it doesn’t mean that I can do it or that it’s normal at all. But it gives me hope to take a couple more shots. Because it can be done.”

Special memories

Meb Keflezighi had won an Olympic silver medal and the New York title but his emotional victory here in 2014, the year after the bombings, was his most fulfilling. “I felt my purpose on earth was to be a runner and inspire people,” said Keflezighi, who’s on the scene again as an ESPN commentator. “It was Boston that made it happen for me.” … What former victor Jack Fultz puckishly described as ‘a gathering of eagles’ convened Saturday afternoon for their customary reunion at the Copley Plaza’s Oak Room bar. More than a dozen Boston champions were in attendance, notably Jon Anderson and Jacqueline Hansen (who were marking the 50th anniversary of their triumphs), Joan Benoit Samuelson (who set the world record 40 years ago), and four-time winner Bill Rodgers … Jeff Bauman, who lost his legs in the 2013 Marathon bombings, helped the Spaulding Boston Shamrocks sled hockey team win the Tier 4 Championship in St. Louis. Bauman led the team with 13 goals and seven assists in the tournament. The Shamrocks, Northeast Passage, and Boston Ice Storm wore Boston Strong stickers on their helmets to recognize the 10-year anniversary of the bombings.

Advertisement

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.