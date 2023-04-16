‘Ghost of civil war’ looms over Sudan as explosions rock capital

The country has been walking a tightrope for four years now, clinging desperately to the dream of the 2019 popular revolution, when protesters toppled a brutal dictator and inspired sweet hopes of democracy.

Fighter jets screamed over Khartoum, the capital, on Sunday, firing rockets into a city of millions. Artillery barrages slammed into the military headquarters, reducing it to a tower of flames. Civilian planes were bombed at the city’s airport, where terrified passengers cowered on the terminal floors.

But two power-hungry generals still dominate Sudan. And when their relationship disintegrated into violence this weekend, it set off a breathless descent that appeared to be the realization of many people’s worst fears.

Fighting spread to the four corners of the country, where the army and a paramilitary unit known as the Rapid Support Forces battled for control of airfields and military bases. One of the factions even captured and held Egyptian soldiers, along with seven Egyptian warplanes, threatening to suck a powerful neighbor into the fight and raising the specter of a regional conflagration.

The fighting has also spread deep into Darfur, the Spain-size region that for 20 years has been tormented by its own cycle of violence.

For a country that had only recently begun to emerge from international isolation, the chaos is a devastating blow. As Sudan inched toward democracy, the United States had lifted its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism. International aid was promised, and Russian moves to establish a foothold there raised its geostrategic value.

But Sudan’s revolution, like many others, has run aground.

For Omar Farook, it spells the end of a dream.

Like tens of thousands of others, Farook once risked his life to join the protesters in 2019 whose defiance brought about the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, Sudan’s autocratic ruler of three decades.

But this weekend, as Farook and his wife hunkered down inside their house in the Khartoum suburbs listening to the din of bombs and gunfire, their hopes for democracy evaporated.

“We feel powerless,” he said by phone. “Everyone is worried this will go the way of Yemen or Syria. The ghost of civil war is here.”

More than 83 people have been killed and more than 1,126 others injured since Thursday, most of them this weekend, the World Health Organization said. The toll includes civilians caught in the crossfire and is expected to rise.

The United Nations World Food Program said that three of its employees had been killed in the western Darfur region and that one of its planes had been destroyed at the airport. The group announced an immediate suspension of all programs in Sudan, where one-third of the country’s 45 million people are in need of food aid.

Sudan was supposed to usher in a momentous new era this month: a return to civilian rule. The army had promised to hand over power last Tuesday, the fourth anniversary of al-Bashir’s ouster. But that transition depended on the two generals who run the country — the army chief, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and his deputy, the paramilitary commander Lt. Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo — keeping their simmering rivalries in check.

Instead, they started fighting, dragging Africa’s third-largest country into a chaotic spiral that many fear will end in full-blown civil war.

So far, the world’s attention has been fixed mostly on Khartoum, where uninterrupted Internet service has allowed residents to broadcast snippets of the frightening street battles raging outside their doors.

Stunned by the sudden eruption of violence early Saturday, powerful Western and Arab countries on Sunday stepped up their efforts to persuade Burhan and Dagalo to stop the fighting.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to his counterparts in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, uniting in a call for immediate peace talks. The Arab League, of which Sudan is a member, appealed to the warring parties to “stop the bloodshed.”

In an emergency session of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, a regional bloc that includes Sudan, the presidents of Kenya, South Sudan, and Djibouti agreed to make a joint visit to Khartoum, said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity. No date was set.

Even the UN Security Council issued a statement, rare since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, condemning the violence and urging both sides to resume talks.

Sudan’s warring generals did not seem to be listening.

As rival troops exchanged gun and rocket fire on the streets of Sudan, Dagalo and Burhan engaged in ferocious verbal attacks on television and the internet. Both men claimed to be winning the fight and issued belligerent threats that appeared to leave little room for negotiation.