‘Air’ apparent: Thomas Adès plans American premiere of new work for violin and orchestra

So he spent much of the preceding winter in an intense study of the concerto, determined to shape an exploratory performance in which Mutter had “great freedom, when she was playing, to do whatever she wanted.” The end result was a great success, and Adès, unsure how much of his music Mutter knew, thinks that afterward “she may have gone away and researched ‘Who is this person?’ a little bit.”

Thomas Adès’s first encounter with Anne-Sophie Mutter was in 2016, when Adès was conducting the London Symphony Orchestra in a program that featured two of his own works, plus the Brahms Violin Concerto with Mutter as soloist. He was at first “somewhat awestruck,” he said during a recent interview, at the idea of collaborating with the venerated soloist. He also worried that the Brahms fell outside of the repertoire in which he focuses his conducting work.

Advertisement

If Mutter — who has premiered more than a dozen works by a range of composers — wasn’t fully aware of Adès’s composing, she had caught up a few years later when she gave an interview that ran in the September 2019 issue of Gramophone magazine. “I’m a great Thomas Adès fan, and I’m really jealous about his first violin concerto,” from 2005, she told the interviewer. “I don’t know why it wasn’t written for me — it would have been perfect!” Asked whether she would consider playing it, she insisted, “No, I want my own.”

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Which is exactly what happened. “Air — Homage to Sibelius,” a 15-minute work for violin and orchestra, was premiered last August at the Lucerne Festival. Mutter will give the American premiere in three performances April 20-22 with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and music director Andris Nelsons at Symphony Hall, followed by an outing at Carnegie Hall.

Advertisement

Sitting near the fireplace in the bar of his Boston hotel while in town to lead the BSO in excerpts from his recent ballet score “Dante,” the composer discussed the genesis of a piece that, at first listen, may seem a radical departure from those of his works that thrive on dense layers of musical events, extremes of volume and register, and complex polyrhythms.

“Air” is the opposite of all this: transparent, unabashedly tonal, and largely serene. From a brief, high-lying melody in the violins, Adès spins out a series of downwardly spiraling canons — a musical form in which the material in one voice is repeated in another — surrounding a lyrical extended aria for Mutter.

Though he understood why this slender, mysterious work might sound like an aberration, Adès said that “Air” was deeply connected to the music he worked on during the early days of the pandemic lockdown. The use of spirals cropped up first in “Paradiso,” the third part of “Dante,” which was to have premiered in April 2020. During that time, he also wrote an orchestral work called “Dawn,” which he called “a radically simple canonic thing” in which the music, revolving around the same harmonic sequence, simulates the sunrise moving continuously around the world.

A strange kind of dissociation from that time worked its way into the music. “You know what that period was like: It felt very strange, and there was a strong feeling that one had been suddenly untethered from whatever external mechanisms were keeping the world going round,” he said. “Deadlines or whatever just had simply vanished.”

Advertisement

But, he continued, there was also a certain kind of freedom. “One could think about the music in the most liberated way.” He said that he came up with the opening melody, “and the piece created itself, really.”

And then there is the “homage” to Sibelius, a composer Adès admires deeply and conducts superbly, as a 2012performance of the composer’s Sixth Symphony with the BSO showed. But “Air” is a slightly odd “homage” in that it doesn’t sound much like Sibelius’s music — least of all his popular violin concerto. It does, however, have a yearning quality that Adès also finds in Sibelius’s music.

There is perhaps a kinship with some of the Finnish composer’s smaller works for violin and orchestra, works that Adès particularly esteems. “There’s something about that medium, outside the form of the concerto, there’s a sort of poetry that I really like,” he said. Some of those pieces are songs without words, “so you can really suggest, quite strongly, a whole world with just a few strokes.”

Thomas Adès leads the BSO in his "Paradiso." Robert Torres

“Air” is one of the few pieces of Adès’s that, since his first BSO engagement in 2011, the orchestra will have played under a baton other than his. He was the BSO’s first artistic partner from 2016 until last year; proof of the affinity he’s established with the orchestra could be found in the ferocious performance of the “Dante” excerpts Adès led a few hours after our conversation.

Advertisement

“I have had a fantastic time,” he said, “and Boston has actually been my home, musically, here for that time more than any other. Because, especially with Tanglewood, I’ve simply done more concerts and covered more ground. And you can sometimes feel like you just build a little pile of sand in a place and then it gets swept away pretty quickly. But here, I think we’ve managed to really make something.”

Does he see the relationship continuing?

Adès laughed. “I’m here as long as I’m wanted.”

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

At: Symphony Hall, Apr. 20-22. Tickets: $51 and up.

888-266-1200, www.bso.org

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.