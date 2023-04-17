Netflix scraps ‘Love Is Blind’ live event after technical failure

(Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. apologized Sunday after its service buckled under the strain of the popularity of a live streamed reunion episode of dating reality show Love Is Blind.

Thousands of users reported Netflix streaming was unavailable Sunday, according to monitoring website Downdetector. #LoveIsBlindLIVE was the top global trending topic on Twitter, with Netflix building up anticipation with tweets counting down to the livestream’s commencement. The company also promised that the live reunion would be the first time that viewers would be able to help pick out the questions asked of participants.

But after the widespread outages, Netflix apologized and said it would film the episode and upload it for viewers to see as soon as possible. The company later tweeted Netflix users will be able to watch from 12 p.m. Pacific Time on April 17, a day later than the original intended time.