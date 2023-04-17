This week’s TV: Keri Russell’s new series, AI creepiness in ‘Mrs. Davis,’ and King Charles’s big day approaches

So here are some details about the event. Technically, Charles became king right after his mother died, but he will get his official recognition at Westminster Abbey in a service conducted, as per tradition, by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Camilla will also get her official crowning as Queen Consort. The service will start at 11 a.m. British time (6 a.m. here), after a royal procession to Westminster.

One can never be too prepared for a coronation, can one? This one doesn’t particularly care that much, but he will probably be in the minority on May 6. The 2018 royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle drew almost 30 million viewers in the United States, which means many Americans are quite willing to spend their Saturday mornings anglophile-ing.

The May date is almost 70 years after Queen Elizabeth’s coronation, which was held on June 2, 1953. Back then, the service lasted three hours; Charles’s service will last only an hour or so.

King Charles III will be coronated on May 6. Dan Kitwood/Getty

There will be a balcony appearance by the royal family after the procession back to Buckingham Palace. Will everybody be smiling? Will Prince Harry (who is attending without his family) stand near his brother, William? Inquiring minds will absolutely need to know, and the images of that moment will be analyzed with great intensity.

On Sunday, May 7, a coronation concert will be held at Windsor Castle for 20,000 members of the public and invited guests. The entertainment so far includes Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That, and Andrea Bocelli. Reportedly Elton John, Adele, and Harry Styles have all declined to perform. If you’re impatient, you can get in the spirit with an official “Coronation Celebration Playlist” on Spotify including the Beatles, Coldplay, David Bowie, Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, George Ezra, Harry Styles, Queen, and Tom Jones.

Are you planning to watch? What is it about the coronation that interests you? The spectacle? The gossip? The historical import?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Matthew Rhys is currently back on TV with the second season of HBO’s “Perry Mason.” Now his “The Americans” and real-life wife, Keri Russell, is back on TV in a Netflix political thriller called “The Diplomat.” Premiering Thursday, the eight-episode first season gives us Russell as the new US ambassador to the United Kingdom in a difficult marriage with a fellow diplomat played by Rufus Sewell. The show — trailer here — was created by writer-producer Debora Cahn, who has written for “Homeland,” “The West Wing,” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” The cast also includes Rory Kinnear, Michael McKean, Celia Imrie, and Miguel Sandoval.

Jake McDorman and Betty Gilpin in Peacock's "Mrs. Davis." PEACOCK/Greg Gayne/Peacock

2. How do you solve a problem like “Mrs. Davis”? This sci-fi series is timely — like so many these days — as it takes on the dangers of artificial intelligence. Betty Gilpin stars as a nun from Reno who goes up against the titular all-powerful algorithm — yes, it’s named Mrs. Davis. (Here’s the trailer.) On her journey, she runs into her ex-boyfriend (Jake McDorman), now a resistance leader. The co-creators are Damon Lindelof of “Lost” and Tara Hernandez of “Young Sheldon,” so it will at least be interesting. Also along for the ride: Margo Martindale and David Arquette. The show premieres Thursday on Peacock.

3. “Dead Ringers”? Yup. It’s a twist on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller that starred Jeremy Irons as twin gynecologists. This time, Rachel Weisz plays the doctors, who share lovers as they ignore ethical and legal boundaries while performing procedures on infertile women. The limited series, which premieres Friday on Amazon, will be six episodes of creepiness, madness, and straining to see how seamlessly they can give us two Weiszes in the same frame. (Here’s the trailer.)

4. One of my favorites from last year is returning for season two Sunday at 10:30 p.m. on HBO. The warm, bittersweet “Somebody Somewhere” stars the dynamic Bridget Everett as a woman trying to find her people in small-town Kansas. This season, she’s living with her friend Joel, played by the wonderful Jeff Hiller. (The trailer is here.)

Tupac Shakur, in an image from the FX docuseries "Dear Mama." Courtesy of FX

5. The new five-part docuseries “Dear Mama” from Allen Hughes digs into the story of Tupac Shakur and his mother, Afeni Shakur. He was the legendary and influential rap artist who was shot to death in 1996. She was a political activist and a former member of the Black Panthers who was one of “The Panther 21,″ arrested in 1969 and acquitted in 1971. The series, which premieres Friday at 10 p.m. on FX and Saturday on Hulu, will include unseen footage and audio. (The trailer is here.)

CHANNEL SURFING

“Sanditon” The series finale of the “Masterpiece” series. GBH 2, Sunday, 9 p.m.

“Drops of God” A live-action show adapted from the manga series by Tadashi Agi. Apple TV+, Friday

