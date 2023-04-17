David’s Bridal files for bankruptcy — again

David’s Bridal has filed for bankruptcy protection, the second time for the chain in the past five years. The announcement Monday arrives days after the company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, said it could eliminate more than 9,200 jobs across the United States. Based in Conshohocken, Pa., the company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs more than 11,000 workers. David’s Bridal is looking to sell the company, but its stores remain open and its fulfilling orders without delay. Its online platforms also remain available to help people with their wedding planning needs. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

STREAMING

Netflix’s live stream hits a snag

Love isn’t patient, love isn’t kind — at least if you ask the fans of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” Viewers had to wait more than an hour to watch the Season 4 reunion special set to stream live Sunday — Netflix’s second-ever live event on its own platform. “Love Is Blind: The Live Reunion,” hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, was to stream from Los Angeles starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. Netflix subscribers were able to join a waiting room for the show 10 minutes before the start time — and those who did were still there an hour later. The show finally started airing for some — seemingly live — at around 6:16 p.m. Pacific, although other Netflix users still reported difficulties accessing the content. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Tesla discloses another fatal crash involving automated driving system

Tesla disclosed to US regulators another fatal crash involving automated driver-assist systems, bringing its total to 17 since June 2021 when the government required carmakers to begin submitting data on these accidents. The crash involved a Tesla Model S that collided with an emergency vehicle in February in the San Francisco Bay Area. At the time of the accident, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration asked the company for more information. The crash was one of 66 reported accidents that were included in the latest public release of data collected by the NHTSA about crashes involving so-called Level 2 automated driving systems, gathered under a June 2021 order demanding carmakers and technology companies report the incidents. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

LABOR

Hollywood writers support a strike

Unionized film and television writers have voted overwhelmingly to give their leaders the authority to call a strike if they’re unable to reach an agreement on a new contract. In an e-mail to members Monday, the negotiating committee of the Writers Guild of America said nearly 98 percent of the 9,218 votes were cast to authorize the strike, with nearly 79 percent of guild members voting. The guild is currently negotiating with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on a deal aimed at addressing pay and other changes brought on by the dominance of streaming services. ”Our membership has spoken,” the e-mail said. “You have expressed your collective strength, solidarity, and the demand for meaningful change in overwhelming numbers. ”The writers’ three-year contract expires May 1, and leaders could call for a walkout the following day, but could extend the deadline if the two sides are close to a deal. Issues in negotiations include pay, writers’ ability to work for different shows during downtime from other projects, and, according to Variety, the use of artificial intelligence in the script process. The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates for studios, streaming services and production companies, said in a statement Monday that a “strike authorization vote has always been part of the WGA’s plan, announced before the parties even exchanged proposals. Its inevitable ratification should come as no surprise to anyone. ”Our goal is, and continues to be, to reach a fair and reasonable agreement,” the statement said. The writers’ voted for a similar strike authorization in nearly the same numbers in 2017, but a deal was reached before a strike was called. The guild last went on strike in 2007. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

TOYS

Lego focusing on parts of US where sales lag

Lego is targeting areas of the United States where sales have been slow and expects a new $1 billion factory in Virginia, its first in the country, will help it win market share. There are still large parts of the United States where the maker of the colorful building blocks hasn’t yet reached the popularity it enjoys in Europe, its home market, according to chief operating officer Carsten Rasmussen. Over the past decade, Lego’s strong brand has helped it leapfrog US rivals Mattel and Hasbro to become the world’s largest toymaker. The Danish company, which is owned by the billionaire Kirk Kristiansen family, has roughly doubled US sales over the last four years, but has had a hard time penetrating the southern part of the country. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GAMING

Sega to buy creator of Angry Birds

Video game maker Sega offered to buy Rovio Entertainment Oyj in a deal that values the Finland-based creator of Angry Birds at about $776 million. Japan’s Sega is doubling down on console and smartphone gaming for long-term growth as its traditional businesses of pachinko and arcade machines face dwindling audiences and have been in recent years hit by waves of COVID-19 restrictions. Some of its best known titles include Sonic the Hedgehog, Crazy Taxi, and Yakuza. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

Norway seeing first large strike in more than two decades

Norwegian workers started the first large-scale strike in 23 years after failing to secure a wage deal with employers in the energy-rich Nordic nation. About 25,000 union members walked out at 6 a.m. on Monday as last-effort talks led by a government-appointed mediator yielded no agreement on salaries for about 185,000 workers. The strike is set to affect suppliers to the oil industry, while oil and gas production in western Europe’s biggest exporter of fossil fuels would be spared, according to lists published by the unions. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FAST FOOD

The Hamburglar returns

McDonald’s is bringing back the Hamburglar to help promote minor changes it’s made to the recipes for some of its burger offerings. The Hamburglar, a classic mascot of the fast-food chain second only to Ronald McDonald, returned in the company’s newest TV commercial, the fast-food chain said Monday. The character is being used to promote improvements to the Big Mac, McDouble, and the classic Cheeseburger, Double Cheeseburger, and Hamburger. In addition to extra Big Mac sauce on Big Macs and softer buns, the company said it tweaked its cooking process to “get hotter, meltier cheese,” and changed its grill settings in order to achieve a better sear. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Charles Schwab’s profit better than expected

Charles Schwab generated a profit of $1.6 billion in the first quarter of the year, it said Monday, faring better than Wall Street expected and seeming to ease recent concerns about its financial health. The company’s stock, which plunged after being swept into the banking turmoil following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last month, rose after the report. Still, the outlook was mixed: A meaningful share of Schwab’s customers moved their deposits into accounts that paid more interest, which could pressure the company’s earnings for the foreseeable future. Although Schwab is best known for its giant brokerage business, it also has a large banking arm. The bank’s balance sheet held billions of dollars in bonds that dropped in value as the Federal Reserve has rapidly raised interest rates. SiliconValley Bank held similar bonds, and when it was forced to sell some at a loss, nervous depositors demanded their money in a classic run on the bank. That spooked investors in Schwab, who worried the company could face similar pressures — its stock plunged and roused its top executives to rush in to defend its financial position. — NEW YORK TIMES

JOBS

Tech still tops, despite layoffs

Graduating high school students will be best off pursuing a career in tech rather than finance, investors said. For soon-to-be adults, tech is the smartest route despite recent layoffs at Meta, Amazon, and Google, the latest MLIV Pulse survey with 678 respondents suggests. Tech savvy is seen as ever more important in a world increasingly influenced by digital platforms and artificial intelligence. Some 52 percent of 556 professional investors said that technology is the way to go for high school students. Among 122 retail investors, 48 percent voted for tech. — BLOOMBERG NEWS