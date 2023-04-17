On Newbury Street, a sneakerhead expands his empire

Through some combination of manifestation and hard work, he jokes, that dream is now a reality. The newest location of Laced opened on April 14 in the 2,800-square-foot gallery space.

“I would just sit outside thinking that this is the one that I want,” said Rodriguez, 42. “I remember doing that for a week, before I even chatted with a real estate agent.”

Just a few months ago, Joamil Rodriguez was peering into 118 Newbury Street with a dream of expanding Laced — his high-end sneaker franchise — into the storefront. He could picture colorful Air Jordans and Yeezys on the walls, and his cursive logo hanging high above the sidewalk.

It’s heaven for sneakerheads, complete with floating shelves of shoes in every shade imaginable. A metal rack of streetwear hangs below, suspended from the ceiling by thick silver chains — the “signature feature” in each Laced storefront from the South End to South Florida. Rodriguez swoons over the teensy architectural details, including the Portuguese marble tile and the glass railing to the storage space upstairs.

And the best part? It was a good deal from a small landlord who ran a tailoring business in the storefront 20 years ago. (The space held a T-Mobile store in recent years.)

“He believed in me,” said Rodriguez. “There’s not too many independent small stores on Newbury left. They’re all becoming big chains, so this feels like an accomplishment.”

Now, the Roslindale native views the Newbury Street shop as the end of a journey that started decades ago on Dudley Street, where his parents ran side-by-side storefronts. Rodriguez’s father owned a suit tailoring shop; his mom had a jewelry store.

“I grew up under the mannequins,” Rodriguez said. “I wasn’t at the babysitters’. I was at the store. I ended up doing the same thing, though not necessarily on purpose. There was definitely something in me.”

Rodriguez went to college briefly at Northeastern, then jumped into work. He became licensed in automobile appraisal and real estate. But running his own business called to him repeatedly. Once, Rodriguez opened a skate and snowboard store in the Financial District named Boardroom Boston. He tried his hand at food with Laced Quality Kitchen, a Southern comfort spot in the food court at CambridgeSide mall.

Eventually, sneakers became his path to success.

Rodriguez bought the existing location of Laced on Columbus Avenue in 2010, at least partly because he was a sneakerhead himself. His brother resold shoes when they were kids, and Rodriguez remembers buying Jordans “not only because they look cool, but because I genuinely thought they would make me better at basketball.”

In fall 2019, he opened a second Laced location at the CambridgeSide mall. And when the pandemic struck, there was more opportunity to expand. Rents were more affordable, and customers cooped up at home and infatuated by sneaker culture were willing to spend. Rodriguez signed three more leases in 2020. “Then I just kept repeating the process,” he said.

Today, Laced operates 10 locations in Greater Boston and another three in Florida. Florida may seem like a random choice, Rodriguez admits, but “a wise man once told me not to open stores where I don’t want to be, and I wanted to be there.”

Part of what keeps Rodriguez going is the way the store uplifts everyday people who take up consignment as a side hustle. Hundreds, if not thousands, of consignors nationwide work with Laced by buying limited-edition sneakers and then selling them for a makeup.

“At that age for me, I could’ve just had a paper route or work at the supermarket,” Rodriguez said. “But these kids are making a lot of money, even more than some adults are.”

In some ways, sneakers have become like the modern-day comic book or baseball card, a novelty appreciated and adored by a growing crop of fans.

“People buy them, sell them, trade them,” said Rodriguez. “And we’re a part of that ecosystem. It’s such a treat.”

118 Newbury Street, www.shop.laced.us

Laser facial giant lands in Boston

Los Angeles-based skincare company Skin Laundry landed in Greater Boston this spring with four new locations — two in Boston, and one apiece in Hingham and Lynnfield. (Another four storefronts will launch by the end of the summer.)

The business advertises laser facials to address concerns such as acne scars and fine lines, “with no downtime,” meaning customers can be out and about just a day or so after receiving a treatment. CEO Gregg Throgmartin said Skin Laundry’s price tag — starting at $250 — beats expensive medical procedures otherwise only available at doctors’ offices.

“We are taking something that has not always been accessible and making it fast, effective, and of course, safe,” he said.

Skin Laundry launched in 2013 before expanding to Arizona, New York City, and more. Boston is its largest expansion to date.

128 Newbury St., Boston; 565 Tremont Street, Boston; 600 Market Street, Lynnfield; 92 Derby Street, Hingham; skinlaundry.com

Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @ditikohli_.