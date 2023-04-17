15-year-old girl dies nearly a week after being hit by vehicle in Middleton driveway

A 15-year-old girl who was hit by a vehicle in a Middleton driveway last week has died, officials said Monday.
The teenager died on Sunday, according to a statement released by the Essex district attorney’s office. Her identity was not released Monday due to her age.
“Based on the initial investigation, it appears the teen’s death was a tragic accident,” the statement said.
The teen was struck by the vehicle at about 2:20 p.m. on April 10 on Meadowlark Farm Lane, the Globe reported.
She was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital following the incident and later died from her injuries there, according to the statement.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and has been cooperating with authorities, the statement said.
The incident remains under investigation by State Police and Middleton police, the statement said.
