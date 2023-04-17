Don Carlson is 13th Democrat to join race to replace Congressman Cicilline

PROVIDENCE — Don Carlson, renewable energy investor who lives in Jamestown, announced Sunday that he will run in the Democratic primary to succeed retiring US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First District.

Carlson, the 13th candidate to enter the race, launched his campaign at the Rejects Beer Company in Middletown, which he co-owns. He pledged to focus on gun safety, green energy, and education if wins the Sept. 5 Democratic primary and the general election on Nov. 7.

“Over the next few months, I will be visiting neighborhoods and meeting people across this district, listening to your stories, hearing about the issues you care about and talking about what I plan to do in Congress to get things done,” Carlson said. “I can’t wait to have those conversations.”