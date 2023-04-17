Don Carlson is 13th Democrat to join race to replace Congressman Cicilline

PROVIDENCE — Don Carlson, renewable energy investor who lives in Jamestown, announced Sunday that he will run in the Democratic primary to succeed retiring US Representative David Cicilline in Rhode Island’s First District.
Carlson, the 13th candidate to enter the race, launched his campaign at the Rejects Beer Company in Middletown, which he co-owns. He pledged to focus on gun safety, green energy, and education if wins the Sept. 5 Democratic primary and the general election on Nov. 7.
“Over the next few months, I will be visiting neighborhoods and meeting people across this district, listening to your stories, hearing about the issues you care about and talking about what I plan to do in Congress to get things done,” Carlson said. “I can’t wait to have those conversations.”
Advertisement
Carlson, 62, is a senior executive director at the Tsai Leadership Program at Yale Law School who spent 23 years as an investor in companies “that are moving toward a renewable energy economy,” he said earlier this month.
In addition to Carlson, the current field of Democrats includes state Representative Marvin Abney, Nick Auttiello, Mickeda Barnes, Stephanie Beauté, state Representative Nathan Biah, state Senator Sandra Cano, state Representative Stephen Casey, Providence Councilman John Goncalves, Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, Aaron Regunberg, state Senator Ana Quezada, and Allen Waters.
Gabe Amo, a Pawtucket native who recently resigned a position working for President Biden, is expected to join the race in the coming weeks. No Republican has announced plans to run in the district, which Biden won by 29 percentage points in 2020.
Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.