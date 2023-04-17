Here’s where you should actually eat during Newport Restaurant Week

Prior to the pandemic, “restaurant weeks” were divisive within the food industry. They were mostly city-specific marketing campaigns that used special deals, freebies, and buy-one-get-one tactics to encourage locals to dine at their neighborhood establishments. They were usually held during months when restaurants are pretty empty, but some chefs felt like they were giving away their goods or talent. Many servers and bartenders felt like they were working hard and getting stiffed on tips.

But in a post-pandemic world, even the restauranteurs who never participated before are signing on, hoping to turn first-time customers into regulars. They’re testing new menu items, hosting simultaneous events, and handing out gift cards if you spend over a certain amount.

This week is Newport Restaurant Week — it began Friday — featuring dozens of eateries across Newport and Bristol counties. The JPT Film + Event Center will also host the second annual Foodie Film Festival, presenting a week of culinary-themed films in a cinema that was built in 1834 as a church and has been showing films since the 1920s. If you’re planning on spending some time in Newport through April 23, here are a few of the places you should pop into and check out what they have to offer: a unique plate, a deal, or a new experience. Just be sure to tip your servers.

FOR A DELICIOUS LUNCH

Yagi Noodles: Chef Basil Yu fuses traditional Chinese and Japanese flavors into an American ramen menu. This week Yu is offering three-course lunches for $20 any day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Safari Room, located inside OceanCliff, is offering 50 percent off select bottles of wine and serving $12 sandwiches and flatbreads. See their full menu for Restaurant Week here.

Stoneacre Brasserie is serving Croque Forestier, Croque Monsieur, Croque Madame, soup, and salads, for half off during lunch time. Monday through Thursday until 4:30 p.m., you’ll also be able to snag items from the raw bar for half off — including oysters, littlenecks, lobster cocktail, and shellfish towers.

Midtown Oyster Bar: Offering seared ahi tuna burgers, oyster mushroom po boys, and blackened salmon tacos, Midtown has a two-course prix-fixe lunch menu for $25 per person.

FOR A HEARTY DINNER

Taproot Brewing Company: Executive chef Andy Teixeira is serving a three-course prix-fixe menu for $30 every day except Saturdays. Since you’re at Newport Vineyards, you’ll have a choice of either their estate grown wine or fresh craft beer while overlooking the vines. Plate options include pork shank from Black Bird Farm, lemon and wild garlic orecchiette with mushrooms grown on site, and a brown butter carrot cake for dessert.

Sardella’s Italian Restaurant is offering a three-course prix-fixe menu for $40 per person, with dishes like butternut squash-filled ravioli with a nutmeg cream sauce, or braised short ribs served with a chianti demi-glaze.

Boat House: In Tiverton, the Boat House is serving lobster boil dinners for two for $89. You’ll be sharing two steamed lobsters with mussels, Narragansett littlenecks, and a key lime bar with toasted Swiss meringue. See the full menu, along with first course options, here.

The inside of Our Table in Jamestown, Rhode Island. Alicia Laird

FOR DATE NIGHT

Thames Street Kitchen, a weekly pop-up at The Revolving Door, is serving a three-course dinner for $45 per person. Grab the smoked mussel toast with Calabrian chili and soffrito. Feel like splurging? They have an option to add their halibut porterhouse with chermoula for an additional $15.

Our Table: In Jamestown, Our Table has already made strides in its first year. For Restaurant Week, they are testing new dishes like a spice-rubbed ribeye with rosemary, salmon kale and quinoa bowls with sumac yogurt and pickled golden beets, and wine-poached oyster mushrooms. Their three-course prix-fixe menu is $45 per person.

