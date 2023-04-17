Look for partly sunny skies and warmer temperatures as this week continues

Today is certainly chilly compared with the past week, but temperatures will be back above average for much of the next seven to 10 days, and the overall pattern continues to look dry.

Rainfall continues to be much lower than average with April 2023 one of the driest on record.

Some areas received beneficial rain to start the work week, although the timing was unfortunate for Boston Marathon fans and the Red Sox game. But we desperately need rain, as this is the eighth-driest April on record so far. You may have navigated a few puddles today, but we need inches of rain, not tenths.

You might be wondering whether we are headed into a drought for the summer. The short answer is I don’t know.

However, if this pattern continues somewhat intact for the next three to five weeks, we are definitely going to start see drought conditions take hold. Water bans will be close behind, if not already on the docket in some towns.

In terms of temperatures, the state of the global oceans is quite different than it was a year ago, and while this isn’t the only factor in guiding our weather, one would suspect it would lead to a somewhat different pattern than last summer.

Cooler than average water off the coast of Peru as now warmed as La Nina is gone. NOAA

Persistent high pressure off the Atlantic seaboard has been the reason for our drier-than-average conditions, not only this month but most months over the past year. While we did see beneficial rain this fall and some of the winter, February was quite dry and this spring is continuing that pattern.

High pressure prevents significant rain from moving into New England. WeatherBell

There will be at least partly sunny skies for the rest of the work week. Wednesday is the only day where temperatures may stay under 60 degrees, and they will be starting in the upper 30s to mid-40s.

This brief chill will be replaced by 60 degree weather Thursday and 70 degrees by Friday. As we head into the weekend, a frontal system will approach. Ahead of it, temperatures likely turn quite warm on Saturday, but how far north and east that warm air will penetrate is still a question.

There looks to be some shower activity in the forecast late in the weekend, but obviously a lot can change this far out, including the timing.