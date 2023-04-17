Man charged in alleged road rage attack in Worcester

A man was arrested Sunday in Worcester after he allegedly followed another car and attacked the driver with a machete, police said.
Around 2:10 p.m., police responded to the area of Millbury and Providence streets for a report of a road rage incident, officials said. Witnesses said that a Toyota had followed a Honda before the altercation, police said.
“The operator of the Honda got out of his vehicle to ask why he was being followed, and the operator of the Toyota struck the victim in the head and back with the machete,” police said in a statement.
The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police pulled over the Toyota, which had Rhode Island license plates, at a red light on McKeon Road. Officers located a machete in the car and arrested Ezekial Santiago, 42, of Worcester, officials said.
Santiago is facing charges of armed assault to murder and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Worcester District Court, officials said.
