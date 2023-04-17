Man arrested following jewelry store robbery at Northshore Mall by thief in ‘Scream’ movie mask

Batista is set to be arraigned in Peabody District Court on Tuesday morning, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear Monday whether he had hired an attorney.

Starlin Batista, of Peabody, is facing a charge of armed masked robbery and was wanted on a default warrant for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Peabody police said in a statement .

A 27-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with an armed robbery at a Kay Jewelers inside the Northshore Mall in Peabody in which police said the suspect was wearing a “Ghostface” mask from the “Scream” film franchise.

Peabody police went to the Kay Jewelers in the mall at 210 Andover St. at about 1 p.m. in response to an alleged armed robbery that had just occurred, the statement said.

Advertisement

The suspect was described as being 5-foot-7 and wearing all black clothing, a white “Ghostface” mask, and a backpack that contained a note that read, “Put everything in the bag. I give you two minutes before I shoot. Don’t make a sound,” police said.

A jewelry store employee told police the suspect had “made a motion to his waist that he had a gun,” the statement said.

Several stores went into a brief lockdown because of the robbery, police said. No one was injured.

The suspect, who police identified as Batista, was later spotted by an officer still wearing the mask and walking near an access road for the mall property, the statement said.

He allegedly tried to flee but was apprehended near Northshore Road, police said. A black BB gun and several necklaces and watches that police said were stolen from Kay Jewelers were recovered as he was arrested, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.