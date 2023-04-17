Green Line train disabled for an hour in Back Bay; some riders report they were stranded

Green Line service was restored Monday afternoon after a train was disabled for about an hour at the Boylston MBTA station platform, stranding some riders as delays piled up while the Boston Marathon was still underway.

Michael George, 29, was on his way to run errands from Brighton when his Green Line train stopped suddenly between Copley and Arlington stations at around 2:25 p.m., he said. They weren’t let out for over 90 minutes, George said.

“It was like sardines in there,” George said. “The air wasn’t on, runners were falling asleep, kids were crying. It was chaos.”