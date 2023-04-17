Green Line train disabled for an hour in Back Bay; some riders report they were stranded

Green Line service was restored Monday afternoon after a train was disabled for about an hour at the Boylston MBTA station platform, stranding some riders as delays piled up while the Boston Marathon was still underway.
Michael George, 29, was on his way to run errands from Brighton when his Green Line train stopped suddenly between Copley and Arlington stations at around 2:25 p.m., he said. They weren’t let out for over 90 minutes, George said.
“It was like sardines in there,” George said. “The air wasn’t on, runners were falling asleep, kids were crying. It was chaos.”
The train broke down at about 2:50 p.m. and was back on the move at 3:50 p.m., allowing full service on the Green Line to resume, MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo said. The cause of the mechanical failure is under investigation, he said in an email.
Green Line Update: Service has resumed between Arlington and Haymarket.https://t.co/n9fQTMqjdz— MBTA (@MBTA) April 17, 2023
Service between Arlington and Haymarket stations was replaced with bus shuttles while crews worked to repair the disabled train. Riders were also directed to use the Orange Line to access the Downtown area between North Station and Back Bay.
Globe columnist Adrian Walker said he was delayed on a Green Line train between Copley and Boylston stations.
Been sitting on a stopped Green Line train between Copley and Boylston for a good 20 minutes due to a disabled train. @MBTA seems to struggling on one of its busiest days. No surprise.— Adrian Walker (@Adrian_Walker) April 17, 2023
Many riders took to Twitter to report that they were stuck on trains in the Downtown and Bay Bay areas. The MBTA said in some responses that “personnel are working to unload all Trains that are currently holding Downtown.”
