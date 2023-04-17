Medford couple found slain in Brighton storage unit remembered for their kindness; suspect to be arraigned Tuesday

The bodies of Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, a married couple who had been missing since late March, were discovered in rubber bins Friday by police executing a search warrant on the storage unit on North Beacon Street. Both men had been stabbed multiple times and Schukin’s body was dismembered, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office.

The two Medford men who were found stabbed to death in a storage unit in Brighton are being mourned by many online, and remembered as wonderful people whose lives were tragically cut short.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, (pictured) was found dead inside a storage unit on North Beacon Street in Brighton. The dismembered body of Kiryl Schukin, 37, was found in the same unit.

Leonid Volkov, 37, also of Medford, was arrested Saturday in North Attleborough and will be arraigned on a charge of murder Tuesday in Somerville District Court. Ryan said she expects to file more charges against him in the coming days.

The news of the grisly double murder came as a shock to those who knew Vekshin and Schukin.

One friend, who did not want his name published, said Vekshin was an avid photographer.

“Pavel was a wonderful person, with an open mind and heart,” the friend wrote in a message to the Globe. “His creative path was connected with photography. And he really loved what he was doing. At the moment, friends are trying to organize an exhibition of his work in Boston, dedicated to his life and work that he loved. This is a huge loss for all of us.”

According to Vekshin’s Instagram profile, he was interested in street photography, travel, and vinyl records. He shared many photos of popular Boston landmarks, including the Prudential building, the Public Gardens, and the Citgo sign in Kenmore Square.

One Instagram user commented on Vekshin’s Instagram account Monday, offering condolences to his friends and relatives.

“It’s kind of surreal… the man had so many plans and years of life ahead of him,” the commenter wrote. “There are no adequate words, I am sorry, I am just in tears.”

On Sept. 14, 2021, Vekshin shared a photo of himself posing on the waterfront, with Boston’s skyline — anchored by the Custom House Tower — in the background.

“It’s very hard to look at and judge yourself from the outside, but the idea of being better than yesterday is still on the surface,” Vekshin wrote in Russian. “Last year I didn’t make anything material and didn’t make any plans, but suddenly one of the main dreams since moving to the States came true - now I live in my beloved Boston.”

Schukin worked as a “cybersecurity evangelist” for tech company EPAM Systems, Inc., according to his LinkedIn page.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of life,” the company said in a statement. “We extend our deepest condolences to Kyril’s family and loved ones. We are doing all we can to support and are cooperating with local law enforcement authorities. Out of respect we cannot comment any further.”

Marina Turkunova went to school with Vekshin in Russia from first through sixth grade. On Monday she posted a tribute to her former classmate on Instagram, expressing her shock and disbelief over his death. “I can’t get it in my head that this is true,” she wrote. “Your story ended too soon.”

She said Vekshin was a passionate person who inspired many others with his photos and videos.

“He was kind, responsive and sociable guy,” Turkunova wrote in a message to the Globe. “Always ready to help with advice and deed, even online. He discovered to me a good vinyl store in St. Petersburg where I bought my first vinyl-player. I am very grateful to him.”

Schukin and Vekshin lived in an apartment complex at 61 Locust St. in Medford. They were reported missing by their friends and coworkers on April 9, and the last known contact they had with anyone was on March 30.

Schukin had been a guarantor on Volkov’s lease at an apartment he rented across town in Medford, but he had told Volkov that he wanted to withdraw from the arrangement “as the result of some dispute,” and that meant that Volkov would end up being evicted, Ryan said in a press conference Sunday.

Pavel Vekshin, 28, and Kiryl Schukin, 37, lived at 61 Locust St. in Medford. City of Medford Assessor's Office

Volkov and Schukin had “a conversation” on March 29 inside a UHaul truck that Volkov was driving, Ryan said.

“Mr. Schukin was not seen alive again after that conversation,” she said.

Authorities found video footage of Volkov going in and out of the apartment in the complex at 61 Locust St. in Medford where Schukin and Vekshin lived, according to Ryan.

Police found the UHaul truck at iStorage, a storage facility in Brighton where the bodies were found.

“It is believed that Mr. Volkov was continuing to use that UHaul to transport items from the victims’ apartment to that storage facility,” Ryan said at the press conference.

Leonid Volkov, 37, was living in this apartment complex at 5 Cabot Road in Medford. City of Medford Assessor's Office

Just before midnight on April 14, investigators executed a search warrant on the Brighton storage unit that Volkov had rented using one of the victims’ names. That’s when they found the remains of Schukin and Vekshin in the rubber storage bins.

Bleach, rubber gloves and items belonging to the dead couple were also found in the unit, officials said.









