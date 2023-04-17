Months in, Healey is scoring wins with a Democrat-led Legislature in the very places her GOP predecessor failed

Fast forward to April, and there’s a new governor proposing these and other measures her predecessor failed to win. Only now, the Legislature’s Democratic leaders have wholeheartedly embraced them.

By November, they had scrapped plans to give out any tax relief, citing “ economic uncertainty .” And in the weeks after that, they ignored the outgoing governor’s warnings that the state’s emergency family shelter system was overflowing and his pleas for $130 million to help stem the crisis.

Last year, Democratic legislative leaders shunned then-governor Charlie Baker’s call to slash taxes on short-term investments. For the Republican to even suggest it, one said, was “ jarring .”

A key difference: That new governor is a Democrat.

Three months into her gubernatorial tenure, Maura Healey has quickly piled up legislative victories in areas her popular GOP predecessor couldn’t. This despite the fact that, in several cases, she proposed the exact measure Baker did.

Her repeated calls to make Massachusetts more competitive — which, too, was an element of Baker’s pitch a year ago — are now being echoed in the Legislature. Many pieces of her tax proposal package have already cleared the House, including a plan to slash the state’s tax on short-term capital gains. The first major piece of legislation she signed included $85 million to help bolster the emergency shelter system about which Baker had warned, to no avail.

“Why give Charlie Baker this victory when you can give it to the incoming governor?” asked University of Massachusetts Amherst political science professor Tatishe Nteta, who recently published a poll detailing residents contemplating a move from the state.

Other circumstances, certainly, have changed in the short transition from Baker to Healey beyond the person in office.

Federal data surfaced that underscored the argument Massachusetts is losing residents to other states. Brimming shelters have forced the state to place homeless families in state-subsidized hotels and motels in droves. Lawmakers aren’t dealing with surprise budget announcements, like the revelation last summer that they must return billions in refunds to taxpayers — a situation that helped scuttle tax relief plans.

But, in the same way Baker scored wins by governing in the ideological middle, Healey, too, has struck a similar tone, said Rob Gray, a longtime Republican operative who advised several Republican governors and worked on Baker’s first campaign. It also helps if the message is coming from within the same party, he said.

“It’s home-field advantage,” Gray said. “The refs are from the same town, so you are going to get the calls. It’s as simple as that.”

In an interview with the Globe Friday, Healey brushed off whether party is a factor in her success. Instead, she cited “communication and collaboration” as a key part of her relationship with the Legislature.

“We’re not going to hide the ball on things,” she said.

While Healey took up Baker’s failed push for shelter funding, she also asked for tens of millions dollars less than Baker, House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano argued; he said she also offered lawmakers “some numbers” to back up the need, suggesting Baker hadn’t.

Baker, like Healey, last year offered a wide-ranging tax package, proposing $700 million in tax relief and many of the same initiatives Healey has put forward in her bill. They both proposed raising the estate tax threshold, increasing credits for renters, and doubling the maximum credit that low-income seniors can claim to offset property taxes from $1,200 to $2,400.

Baker’s plan also included a business-backed measure to reduce the tax rate on short-term capital gains — investments held less than a year — from 12 percent to 5 percent. And, like Healey now, Baker pitched the change as a way to make Massachusetts more competitive with other states.

He told lawmakers in a February 2022 hearing that Massachusetts is a “clear outlier” on capital gains tax rates and that state officials “can’t just close our eyes and pretend that we’re not competing with other states.” Months later, in an April news conference with business leaders pitching the tax proposal, Baker and others cited the need to compete a half-dozen times.

But the Legislature never included the capital gains proposal in its owns plans after some Democrats criticized it as favoring the state’s wealthier residents.

This past Thursday was different. The House passed a bill, 150-3, that featured a plan to cut the short-term capital gains rate to 5 percent over two years.

When asked why the change of heart, Mariano cited “the economy” and the governor’s goal of making the state more competitive. (He meant Governor Healey, for the record.)

“It was in the message that we wanted to send,” he told reporters earlier this week. “This whole competitiveness issue is real as we face challenges from states like North Carolina . . . We want to attract investment, we want to attract folks to want to be comfortable with the way we tax.”

Other factors gave lawmakers pause last year.

Shortly before the end of the legislative session in July, Baker announced that a windfall of tax collections would likely trigger a 1986 tax-cap law for just the second time in nearly four decades, prompting the state to return billions to taxpayers.

Mariano later accused the Baker administration of keeping lawmakers in the dark for months about the potential of triggering what’s known as Chapter 62F. Frustration over the suspicion they’d been duped colored the final months of Baker’s relationship with the House.

Healey’s pitch now to make the state more competitive — including by reworking the capital gains tax rate — also benefits from having data showing that, from April 2020 through July 2022, 110,000 people left the state. Those figures cover through the end of the Legislature’s formal session last year, meaning they weren’t available before lawmakers broke for the summer.

Still, even Democrats suggested party is also at play.

“It may be harder for a Democratic leader and elected officials to push back on proposals from a Democratic governor versus a Republican governor,” mused state Representative Mike Connolly, a Cambridge Democrat who voted against the House’s tax package Thursday citing his opposition to some of the proposed tax cuts.

And, unlike a year ago, another tax policy has come into play in the debate: the dawn of the constitutional amendment voters passed in November to subject annual income over $1 million to a new surtax. While budget officials are planning to spend at least $1 billion in the new revenue next fiscal year, business leaders have urged policymakers to balance its impact with other measures.

Jon Hurst, president of the Retailers Association of Massachusetts, said that the so-called millionaires tax gave some pause on tax relief and that he understood the reasons for holding back last year. But now, he said, “the sooner you get tax refunds back into the economy, it is a good thing for the economy.”

He added that the new revenue from the tax makes it “all the more important and possible” to increase the money the state can give back to taxpayers in the form of cuts and changes.

Progressives say the reversal on the part of the House on short-term capital gains has also taught them a lesson in the risk of making assumptions when advocating on issues.

“The disappointing thing about this is that many people were looking forward to having a Democratic trifecta,” said Jonathan Cohn, executive director of Progressive Massachusetts. “But they weren’t hoping to have a Democratic trifecta get tax breaks for day traders and speculators.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @samanthajgross. Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.