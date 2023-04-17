Multiple people stabbed during ‘possible home invasion’ in Quincy, police say

Multiple people were stabbed and shots were apparently fired at a home in Quincy Sunday night, police said.
Police received several calls reporting “a possible home invasion” at the 400 block of Granite Street at approximately 8:39 p.m., Quincy police said in a statement.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found four people at the address, three of whom were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to area hospitals where they were treated and released, police said.
Multiple people were stabbed, but no one was shot, according to police.
The suspect, who fled the area, has been identified by authorities and will face charges in Quincy District Court, police said.
Police said the incident did not appear to be random.
“All initial investigations indicate that this address was specifically targeted,” police said in the statement. “There is no active or continued threat to the area.”
The incident remains under investigation, and police said anyone with information is urged to contact qpdinfo@quincyma.gov.
