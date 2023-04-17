Multiple people stabbed during ‘possible home invasion’ in Quincy, police say

Multiple people were stabbed and shots were apparently fired at a home in Quincy Sunday night, police said.

Police received several calls reporting “a possible home invasion” at the 400 block of Granite Street at approximately 8:39 p.m., Quincy police said in a statement.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene they found four people at the address, three of whom were suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to area hospitals where they were treated and released, police said.