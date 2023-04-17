Providence man held without bail, arraigned on additional charges in fentanyl-related death of teen girl

On April 3, Pizarro allegedly gave a 15-year-old girl a Percocet pill that was laced with fentanyl at the Motel 6 on Jefferson Boulevard in Warwick, according to court documents. She was later found dead.

Juan Pizarro, 34, of Providence is charged with engaging in a controlled substance transaction resulting in death of a minor. Pizarro is being held at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston. He is due back in court May 1.

PROVIDENCE — A Providence man was held without bail on Monday on additional charges stemming from the fentanyl-related death of a 15-year-old girl in state custody.

Pizarro’s defense attorney, Donna Uhlmann, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

At the time of her death, the teen was in temporary custody of the Department of Children, Youth, and Families, and living in a foster home with a relative in Providence. The girl has been identified by her mother in the Providence Journal as her daughter, Steyci. She allegedly ran away from the foster home.

The state’s Office of the Child Advocate, which is independent from DCYF, said last week that it would conduct an “in-depth review and analysis of the case.” The Child Fatality Review Panel members, who will be named at a later date, will release a public report outlining the panel’s findings and recommendations.

According to Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office, the teen and an unidentified 13-year-old were with Pizarro at the Motel 6 where Pizarro allegedly gave both teens a pill and marijuana around 1:30 a.m. The state Medical Examiner’s Office later confirmed that the pills contained fentanyl.

The three left the motel and Pizarro was pulled over. He told a Warwick police officer that he was their uncle and was bringing them home. At the time, police said the teens did not appear in distress or under the influence. Court documents show Pizarro was let go with a warning.

On the drive back into Providence, the 13-year-old allegedly grew concerned for the 15-year-old, according to court documents, and Pizarro agreed to drop them off at a friend’s apartment on Atwells Avenue. When they arrived, the 15-year-old girl passed out. She was found dead around 3:30 p.m.

The 13-year-old victim received treatment at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and was later released, according to Neronha’s office.

Pizarro was arrested the following day, on April 4, by the Warwick Police Department, where he was initially charged with delivery of fentanyl to person under the age of 18. Those charges increased following additional investigations by the Attorney General’s office and Warwick and Providence police departments.

