So many first in the nation primary events in New Hampshire right now

We’ve reached the stage in the 2024 presidential campaign season when it’s no longer possible for one person to attend all the events that current and potential candidates are holding in New Hampshire. There are simply too many.
To help you sip from the political firehose ahead of our first-in-the-nation primary, here’s a rundown of #fitn news you may have missed, plus what’s coming this week.
First, the Republicans:
- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, a potential candidate who’s widely viewed as former president Donald Trump’s most viable challenger, headlined a dinner fundraiser Friday in Manchester. I was there. I spoke with attendees and protestors. I saw a duo rush the podium as DeSantis spoke. He got a standing ovation for his comments about parental rights in education. But he kept mum about having just signed a six-week abortion ban in Florida.
- Biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, a declared candidate, is wrapping up his five-day statewide bus tour today, with events in Seabrook and Portsmouth. I asked him about accusations that he’s just running for president to boost his profile. He told me that there are easier ways to gain fame and notoriety. He said his campaign is sincere, which is why he’s personally invested more than $10 million. “That would be a weird way to be opportunistic,” he said. (His latest FEC filings list that investment as a loan.)
- Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, who stoked speculation about his presidential ambitions while in New Hampshire last fall, announced Friday that he won’t run in 2024. “The time is not right for me and my family,” he said.
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, a potential candidate, will visit on Tuesday. He’ll give a speech in the morning at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, then he’ll hold a town hall in the evening at New England College in Henniker.
- Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a potential candidate who just visited late last month, will hold another town hall Thursday at New England College in Henniker.
- Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, a declared candidate, announced she’ll hold three town halls April 26-28, including one at the Laconia venue where Don Bolduc held the 50th town hall of his unsuccessful campaign for US Senate. (Haley and Bolduc have teamed up.)
And the Democrats:
- Author and spiritual guide Marianne Williamson held a town hall Sunday at New England College in Henniker. She was the first Democrat to declare her 2024 candidacy against President Joe Biden, but she’s no longer alone.
- Environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine crusader Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who hinted at his presidential ambitions in a visit to New Hampshire last month, is planning to announce his candidacy for the Democratic nomination Wednesday in Boston.
There are several other notable potential and declared candidates eyeing the Republican primary. We’ll keep you in the loop about when and where they’ll be in the Granite State.
