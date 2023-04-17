So many first in the nation primary events in New Hampshire right now

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

We’ve reached the stage in the 2024 presidential campaign season when it’s no longer possible for one person to attend all the events that current and potential candidates are holding in New Hampshire. There are simply too many.

To help you sip from the political firehose ahead of our first-in-the-nation primary, here’s a rundown of #fitn news you may have missed, plus what’s coming this week.