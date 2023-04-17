State Police Air Wing helps battle Northborough wildfire, officials say

The State Police Air Wing unit helped fight a wildfire Friday in Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough, dousing the blaze with water from overhead, officials said.

“The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is a critical asset not only to law enforcement missions, but also to other types of public safety operations,” State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a statement.

Video footage shows the helicopter, operated by two troopers, circling above the blaze and a conducting a “Bambi Bucket” drop. The fire started Friday afternoon and burned about 120 acres before it was extinguished Saturday, officials said.