State Police Air Wing helps battle Northborough wildfire, officials say

The State Police Air Wing unit helped fight a wildfire Friday in Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough, dousing the blaze with water from overhead, officials said.
“The Massachusetts State Police Air Wing is a critical asset not only to law enforcement missions, but also to other types of public safety operations,” State Police spokesperson Dave Procopio said in a statement.
Video footage shows the helicopter, operated by two troopers, circling above the blaze and a conducting a “Bambi Bucket” drop. The fire started Friday afternoon and burned about 120 acres before it was extinguished Saturday, officials said.
The blaze occurred during dry and windy conditions that produced an elevated risk for brush fires, according to the National Weather Service. The state’s chief forest fire warden, David Celino, said last week that there have been 257 wildland fires in Massachusetts this year.
Advertisement
Wildfires spread quickly in areas such as forests and grasslands, State Police said. They are often caused by improper burning practices or recreational activities, Procopio said.
The state Department of Fire Services offers tips to prevent wildfires, such as disposing of smoking materials properly and following safe grilling practices. People should exercise caution with mulch, oily rags, and gasoline, which will spontaneously ignite in contact with smoking materials, officials said.
On Friday, MSP Air 5, crewed by Troopers Steve Donaghey and Jason McKinlay, assisted firefighting ops with Bambi Bucket drops on a wildfire in the Mount Pisgah Conservation Area in Northborough. For more info on safe outdoor fire practices, check out https://t.co/7eYhOrhodW pic.twitter.com/8Ci7shfNQc— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 16, 2023
Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.