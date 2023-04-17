‘Attention seeking’: Mass. Guardsman charged with leaking top secret documents liked guns and the military, high school classmates say

“There’s no other real motive besides attention seeking, in my opinion,” said Jason Ruta, who attended Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School with Teixeira, in a phone interview Monday. Teixeira graduated from the high school in 2020, according to officials.

Former high school classmates of Jack D. Teixeira , the 21-year-old Air National Guardsman from Dighton charged with leaking classified documents online, on Monday recalled him as a quiet teen with an interest in guns and the military and speculated that he was perhaps seeking notoriety when he allegedly posted the top secret material.

Advertisement

Teixeira was arrested Thursday at his parent’s Dighton home on federal charges alleging he violated the Espionage Act by leaking classified documents to an online Discord group from December to March that dealt with the Ukraine war and other matters. He was ordered held without bail and has a detention hearing slated for Wednesday in federal court in Boston.

Teixeira’s federal public defenders couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Court documents identified Teixeira as a cyber defense operations journeyman who joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard in 2019 and who has been stationed at Otis Air National Guard Base which is part of the Joint Base Cape Cod complex. He received his Top Secret security clearance in 2021, legal filings say.

Daniel Ferreira, 21, who also attended high school with Teixeira, described him as a “normal kid” growing up.

“It was pretty shocking,” he said of Teixeira’s arrest. “I didn’t think it was real.”

Ferreira said he mainly saw him in passing during their school days and “probably went to a couple of birthday parties with him. ... He was a history kid.”

Ruta, meanwhile, described Teixeira as quiet and well-mannered.

He also recalled Teixeira as “very intense about guns” and an avid reader who often toted books about firearms and the military.

Advertisement

“It’s just strange, I mean, that he would do something like that,” Ruta said of the leaks. “You know, it seems like he had no idea, like he was just doing it for fun.”

At the same time, Ruta continued, “it kind of seems like he was doing it on purpose,” citing Teixeira’s senior class yearbook quote that said, “Actions speak louder than words.”

“It really seems awkward to me,” Ruta said. “I don’t understand why he’d want to be in prison.”

Ruta said he and Teixeira were “both into computers” and that the two remained in touch through video games.

“He never mentioned anything about this,” Ruta said, referring to the classified documents. “He was just doing well in the military.”

Though some reports have said members of the Discord group where Teixeira allegedly leaked the documents were into racist memes, Ruta said he didn’t think his former classmate was affiliated with any “hate groups or anything.”

“It just seemed like he was always, like, in his own world, you know?” Ruta said, adding that the “US news cycle was something he was interested in.”

He said Teixeira often voiced opinions on the news of the day, but he couldn’t recall any particular stories he’d commented on.

“He just seemed frustrated, I guess,” Ruta said.

Word of Teixeira’s arrest, he said, was disheartening.

“I was just sad for him, honestly, that he put himself in that situation,” Ruta said of Teixeira’s arrest. " ... I was kind of disappointed. Just to do something to get famous, I look down upon it.”

Advertisement

Ruta added that Teixeira was generally “pleasant” to be around when they were younger.

“Not someone, like, off putting,” Ruta. “He was respectful, you know?”

Teixeira is currently charged with retaining and transmitting national defense information without authorization, and with removal and retention of classified documents without authorization, federal prosecutors have said.

“I don’t really think he was trying to hurt anyone,” Ruta said. “He was making a dumb decision.”

Another former classmate who asked that his name be withheld said Monday that he was floored when he first learned of Teixeira’s arrest.

“‘Holy [expletive], I went to school with that guy,” the man said he initially thought.

He said he thought Teixeira may have been in the marching band in high school and that he would have never expected him to allegedly leak classified documents.

“Not really, he was just a real quiet kid,” the man said. “No one ever thought he would do something like that.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.