These friends of Rhode Map are running the Boston Marathon today

Welcome to Marathon Monday!

It has been 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing, and The Globe has incredible coverage both looking back at tragedy and forward to today’s race. Don’t forget to read Ed Fitzpatrick’s excellent piece on the family of Ellison M. “Tarzan” Brown searching for the trophies he sold to feed his family.

There are also plenty of friends of Rhode Map who are running in today’s marathon. On Friday, I asked readers to send me names of anyone they knew taking part in the race.