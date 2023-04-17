These friends of Rhode Map are running the Boston Marathon today

Welcome to Marathon Monday!
It has been 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing, and The Globe has incredible coverage both looking back at tragedy and forward to today’s race. Don’t forget to read Ed Fitzpatrick’s excellent piece on the family of Ellison M. “Tarzan” Brown searching for the trophies he sold to feed his family.
There are also plenty of friends of Rhode Map who are running in today’s marathon. On Friday, I asked readers to send me names of anyone they knew taking part in the race.
No matter how they perform, they all deserve to be congratulated for participating.
🏃♂️ Rhode Island State Police Sergeant Dan O’Neil and Troopers Neil Kelly and Brendan Morgan
🏃♀️ Ellen Foley of Providence
🏃♂️ Jon Pincince of Cranston
🏃♀️ Colleen Masse, who ran her first marathon two years ago in Providence
🏃♂️ Christopher Mert, who is running his 29th consecutive Boston Marathon
🏃♂️ Jamie Paolino, who is running his first Boston Marathon
🏃♂️ Emerson Badessa of Johnston
🏃♂️ Oliver Galloway of San Francisco
🏃♂️ Father John Predmore from BC High
🏃♀️ Rachel Coogan from Nail Communications
🏃♂️ Drew Appleton from Gray Matter Marketing
🏃♀️ Jaime Kielec of Tiverton
🏃♂️ Marty Brown is running on behalf of Team Spaulding Rehab
🏃♀️ Mallory Amory, whose mom is super proud of her
🏃♂️ Matt Sheaff of Providence
🏃♂️ Timmons Roberts of Providence
