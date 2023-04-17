Three runners from Boston receive new ‘Fastest Bostonian’ award for performance in Marathon

“We are thrilled to celebrate three Bostonians who exemplify the spirit of the Boston Marathon,” Wu said in a statement. “We look forward to celebrating with them and the larger Boston running community.”

Three runners in the 127th Boston Marathon have won this year’s new “Fastest Bostonian” award for Boston residents in the men’s, women’s and non-binary categories, Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Athletic Association announced Monday.

Vinny Castronuovo, 23, of the South End, won the award in the men’s category and finished the race in 2:25:56, according to the statement. Castronuovo ran his second Boston Marathon and set a personal record Monday, the statement said. He is a mechanical engineering graduate student at Northeastern University, where he is a member of the club running team.

Shannon LaMarre, 28, of Charlestown, won in the women’s category and finished the race in 2:54:34. Lamarre, an environmental engineer and a member of the Greater Boston Track Club, ran her fifth Boston Marathon and also set a personal record on Monday.

Danielle Bishop, 28, of Allston, who was the first Bostonian runner in the race registered as non-binary, will also be awarded “Fastest Bostonian.” Bishop, a Boston University graduate and team lead at New Balance, finished the race in 3:32:29.

The three winners will receive an engraved commemorative glass bowl, the statement said. A reception to honor Boston’s fastest runners will be announced at a later time.

“Vinny, Shannon and Danielle made history today and have set the stage for many Bostonians in the years to come,” said B.A.A. President Jack Fleming. “In typical Bostonian fashion, our champions showed grit, determination and a never-give-up attitude.”





