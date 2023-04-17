Two hikers rescued after they got lost in deep snow in the White Mountains, officials say

The phone coordinates of the hikers, aged 34 and 36, placed them three miles from the trailhead and 650 feet off of the Bee Line Trail.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., N.H. Fish and Game was notified that the two women had placed a 911 call, according to a statement from the agency.

Two hikers were rescued Friday night from New Hampshire’s Mount Chocorua located in the White Mountains after they ventured off-trail and lost a shoe in the deep snow, officials said.

“They had good cell phone service in the area, and after speaking with them it was learned that they had attempted to descend the Bee Line Trail but had gotten off-trail, and [one hiker] had lost a shoe along the way in deep snow which she was unable to recover,” the statement said.

A conservation officer and two members of the Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded.

The rescuers were able to locate the hikers and provide them with warm clothes, headlamps, and a pair of shoes, officials said.

The hikers arrived back at the trailhead with responders shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

“We have found ourselves in a period of remarkably nice spring weather, but hikers should keep in mind that deep soft snow will persist in the mountains for some time,” officials said. “In addition to snow conditions at elevation, the current snow melting cycle is making trails extremely wet and full of running water.”

