With leak case, Massachusetts Air National Guard is thrust into the spotlight

But the 102nd Intelligence Wing, based at Joint Base Cape Cod, is far from a laid-back refuge for men and women seeking to fulfill their Guard obligations amid sandy soil and pine trees on 22,000 acres on the Upper Cape.

So when Jack D. Teixeira, a 21-year-old airman from Dighton assigned to the unit, was charged last week with a massive leak of classified military documents, the Air National Guard’s alleged connection to the security breach came as a shock to many.

The 102nd Intelligence Wing of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is little known to civilians for a reason. Its work is ultrasensitive, global in reach, and purportedly available only to US military and government officials with top-secret clearance.

The wing functions as a US military hub for gathering signal and imagery intelligence, using drones and other sophisticated tools to intercept radio and electronic communications, as well as photograph high-priority targets, including battlefield sites in Ukraine.

Someone in Teixeira’s position, a “cyber transport systems journeyman,” would help “ensure that the underlying infrastructure of the Air Force’s global communications network is operating properly,” according to military officials.

That a National Guard airman, supposedly tasked with systems maintenance, could view documents relating to the war in Ukraine as well as US assessments of foreign leaders, both allies and adversaries, has shaken confidence in the country’s security apparatus. Teixeira received top-secret clearance in 2021 and has worked at Joint Base Cape Cod since May 2022.

“To my mind, it just beggars belief that someone of his level would have access to that kind of intelligence,” said Calder Walton, assistant director of the Applied History Project and Intelligence Project at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Belfer Center. “He had access to the crown jewels of the US intelligence system.”

What also strains belief is what Teixeira allegedly did with the secrets: Authorities say he disseminated them on social media among an online gaming community of young men and teenagers. Arrested at his mother’s home Thursday, Teixeira has been charged with violating the federal Espionage Act.

Several withering comments have been left on the 102nd Intelligence Wing’s website in the days since Teixeira’s arrest.

“Don’t leave your computer unlocked for traitors,” read one. “Don’t share military secrets to look cool to your friends,” said another. “Kid was unfortunately a loser desperate for attention,” read a third in an apparent reference to Teixeira.

The 102nd Intelligence Wing shares the sprawling Cape Cod military base with the Army National Guard and the Coast Guard, among other military units. Overall, 2,100 men and women serve in the state’s Air Guard, which works closely with the active-duty Air Force, training and equipping the Guard.

The Massachusetts Air National Guard’s fighter planes — 21 F-15s — are based now at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield. But on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, two F-15s from its 101st Fighter Squadron were scrambled to New York from Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod.

By the time they arrived, however, both of the World Trade Center towers had been hit by highjacked airliners. The 101st Fighter Squadron flew its last patrol mission from Otis in 2008.

Intelligence gathering now is the Air Guard’s mission on Cape Cod, with the 102d Wing gleaning data from surveillance aircraft such as the U-2 Dragon Lady, a mainstay of the country’s global air assets that operates around the clock, in all weather, at altitudes around 70,000 feet, according to the unit’s website.

Remote piloted drones such as high-altitude Global Hawks and medium-altitude Reapers also supply data to the 102d, according to the Guard.

The wing’s Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Group has “provided world-class analysis, exploitation, and intelligence products, both deployed and from home station, since initial operating capability in the summer of 2009,” the website says.

“With high retention and reenlistment rates, the 102 ISRG maintains a cadre of combat-experienced intelligence operators, instructors, evaluators, communications maintenance, and support personnel poised to support federal tasking at a moment’s notice,” the wing added.

Walton, the Kennedy School intelligence expert, said the leaks show that the US security establishment still has work to do since computer intelligence consultant Edward Snowden leaked classified information from the National Security Agency in 2013.

The new leaks not only have exposed a flaw in US security protocol, he said, but they could have real-time impact on the war between Russia and Ukraine.

“It’s extraordinarily damaging for Ukraine and Ukrainians,” Walton said of the leaks. “And they will be quite rightly aghast and angry and upset at the US intelligence community for allowing it to happen.”

Walton said he will be interested to learn whether Teixeira had been tasked by superiors with compiling a daily summary of classified information, or whether he violated protocol in accessing the information.

“What we can say for certain from the records they have leaked is that he had access to an incredibly broad spectrum of intelligence,” Walton said.

“It’s safe to say it’s less damaging as a whole than Snowden,” Walton added. “Simply because what he was revealing is the final product and not the underlying technical capabilities. That’s what Snowden revealed.”

Jack Weinstein, a former Air Force lieutenant colonel who teaches at Boston University, said some hard lessons need to be learned from the alleged breach and the breakdown that led to it.

“In the military, we do have young men and women who have security clearance based on what their job is, and those clearances are vetted,” Weinstein said. “Some of the questions I would have are how was this individual as a worker? How trustworthy was he?”

“I hope the full weight of the government and the law will prevent this from happening again,” Weinstein added.









Brian MacQuarrie can be reached at brian.macquarrie@globe.com.