Sign up for Boston Globe Today newsletters

On Tuesday, April 18, Boston Globe Media will debut Boston Globe Today, a 30-minute news magazine-style TV show offering a deeper look behind the stories and photos of the award-winning Boston Globe. Join host Segun Oduolowu as he interviews Globe reporters, columnists, photographers, and community newsmakers covering local news, politics, business, entertainment, sports, and opinion from New England’s largest newsroom. Each week will also feature a Friday sports-focused show hosted by Globe columnist Christopher L. Gasper.

Boston Globe Today will air Mondays through Fridays at 5 p.m. on NESN and will be available for streaming on BostonGlobe.com, the Globe app, NESN.com, and the NESN 360 app.