Democrats hit GOP’s Jordan over field hearing to embarrass Bragg

New York City has “lost its way when it comes to fighting crime and upholding the law,” Jordan said. “Here in Manhattan, the scales of justice are weighed down by politics. For the district attorney justice isn’t blind — it’s about advancing opportunities to promote a political agenda — a radical political agenda.”

NEW YORK — Republicans upset with Donald Trump’s indictment are escalating their war on the prosecutor who charged him, trying to embarrass Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his home turf partly by falsely portraying New York City as a place overrun by crime.

Advertisement

Democrats said the hearing was a partisan stunt aimed at amplifying conservative anger at Bragg, Manhattan’s first Black district attorney.

“It is really troubling that American taxpayers’ dollars are being used to come here on this junket to do an examination of the safest big city in America instead of focusing on the real over-proliferation of guns that we have witnessed,” said Mayor Eric Adams, a Democrat and former police captain.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Adams called the hearing an “in-kind donation” to the Trump campaign. Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, called it “a circus.”

New York Representative Jerrold Nadler, the committee’s ranking Democrat, said: “Jim Jordan engages in a lot of political theater in Washington, but he should know better than to take his tired act to Broadway. New Yorkers see through this transparent attempt to defend Donald Trump at all costs while ignoring the real public safety needs of our community.”

Interrupted several times by outbursts from protesters, Monday’s hearing was the latest salvo in Jordan’s weekslong effort to use his congressional powers to defend Trump from what he says is a politically motivated prosecution.

Advertisement

Jordan has sent letters to Bragg demanding testimony and documents, claiming Bragg’s office is subject to congressional scrutiny because it gets federal grants. He subpoenaed a former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation. Bragg then sued Jordan, calling the subpoena a “transparent campaign to intimidate” him.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Senate’s McConnell back a work, faces a full slate

WASHINGTON — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is back at work in the US Capitol on Monday, almost six weeks after a fall at a Washington-area hotel and extended treatment for a concussion.

The longtime Kentucky senator, 81, has been recovering at home since he was released from a rehabilitation facility March 25. He fell after attending an event earlier that month, injuring his head and fracturing a rib.

McConnell arrived at the Capitol early Monday and is expected to work a full schedule in the Senate this week.

McConnell returns to the Senate ahead of a busy stretch in which Congress will have to find a way to raise the nation’s debt ceiling and negotiate additional aid for the Ukraine war, among other policy matters. And he comes back as several other senators have been out for medical reasons, raising questions about how much the Senate will be able to achieve in the coming months with a 51-49 split between the parties.

Already, the GOP leader’s absence, along with those of Democratic Senators Dianne Feinstein and John Fetterman, among others, have added to the Senate’s lethargic pace in the first few months of the year. Unlike the last two years, in which Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer was able to push through key elements of President Biden’s agenda with the help of a Democratic-led House, the Senate has been significantly slowed with Republicans now in charge in the House. And absences have made even simple votes like nominations more difficult.

Advertisement

One immediate question for McConnell upon his return is whether to help Democrats temporarily replace Feinstein on the Senate Judiciary Committee as she continues to recover in California from a case of the shingles. Democrats have become increasingly frustrated as the Democrat’s more than six-week absence on the panel has stalled confirmation of some of Biden’s nominees, and Feinstein has asked for a short-term substitute on the committee.

Democrats can’t do that, though, without help from Republicans, since approval of the process would take 60 votes on the Senate floor. Two GOP members of the Judiciary panel, Senators Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, have already said they don’t believe Republicans should help Democrats replace Feinstein.

It is unclear when Feinstein, 89, will return to Washington. Her office has so far declined to say.

Also returning to the Senate on Monday was Fetterman, who was hospitalized for clinical depression in February. He was treated for six weeks at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and his doctors say his depression is now “in remission.”

Fetterman’s announcement that he was checking himself into the hospital earlier this year came after he suffered a stroke last year and has struggled with auditory processing disorder, which can render someone unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning. The Pennsylvania Democrat, 53, now uses devices in conversations, meetings, and congressional hearings that transcribe spoken words in real time.

Advertisement

In a statement when he was released from Walter Reed late last month, Fetterman said the care he received there “changed my life.”

“I’m excited to be the father and husband I want to be, and the senator Pennsylvania deserves,” said Fetterman, who won praise for his decision to seek treatment.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Judge denies Trump a delay in rape trial

NEW YORK — A Manhattan judge on Monday denied former president Donald Trump’s request for a one-month delay in the trial of a lawsuit against him by E. Jean Carroll, a magazine writer who has accused him of raping her in the mid-1990s.

Lawyers for Trump had sought to postpone the trial, scheduled to begin April 25, because of what they called a “deluge of prejudicial media coverage” concerning his recent indictment in Manhattan.

The judge, Lewis A. Kaplan of US District Court, said there was no justification for a postponement of the trial, noting the news coverage was largely — though not entirely — “invited or provoked by Mr. Trump’s own actions.”

“It does not sit well for Mr. Trump to promote pretrial publicity and then to claim that coverage that he promoted was prejudicial to him and should be taken into account as supporting a further delay,” the judge wrote.

Advertisement

The judge also suggested that postponements in such circumstances can be a mixed blessing for a defendant “who is hoping for the dissipation of what he regards, or says he regards, as negative publicity.”

“Events happen during postponements. Sometimes they can make matters worse,” Kaplan said.

Carroll’s lawyers, in objecting to the request for a delay, had argued there was no reason to assume adverse publicity concerning Trump would abate soon.

They noted, for example, that Trump faced a criminal investigation by the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., over attempts to interfere in the 2020 election. Trump is also being investigated by a federal special counsel over his role in the events leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his decision to keep sensitive government documents at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in all of the cases.

NEW YORK TIMES

Santos says he will run for reelection in New York

Representative George Santos of New York, the freshman Republican whose lies about his biography have triggered multiple federal, local, and House investigations, said Monday will run for reelection.

Santos made the announcement in a statement posted on social media. ‘’As a first-generation American, I am no stranger to the issues affecting my district,’’ Santos said in a statement. ‘’I’ve been in office for 100 days and through legislation and my votes I’ve already made significant efforts to honor’' numerous campaign promises.

Santos is facing a House Ethics panel investigation and has stepped down from his House committee assignments. He has fabricated details about his education, work, athletic achievements, ancestry, and his mother’s presence at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

The announcement comes weeks after he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission allowing him to raise money for a reelection campaign and, if needed, legal fees connected to the investigations he is facing.

Fellow Republicans in New York have called on Santos to resign and he’s drawn at least one Republican primary challenger, Kellen Curry, a military veteran turned business executive who promised ‘’to restore honesty and integrity’' to the district.

WASHINGTON POST