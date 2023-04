Re Jeff Jacoby’s column, “The Afghanistan withdrawal was a shambles. Why is Biden pretending it wasn’t?” (Opinion, April 12), the United States’ withdrawal from Afghanistan was indeed an embarrassing shambles, but why did we invade Afghanistan (or Iraq) in the first place? And what did we accomplish in either country by spending trillions of dollars and wasting or ruining so many American lives? Both were misguided projections of American power.

Owen Reynolds