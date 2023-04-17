Remembering the compromise required of the Good Friday Agreement

Twenty-five years ago, the people of Northern Ireland and their leaders changed the course of history. It was a day when history opened itself to hope. The people of Northern Ireland supported, worked for, and established a democratic, peaceful process as their preferred form of governance.

The following is an excerpt from a speech that former US senator George J. Mitchell delivered April 17 at Queen’s University Belfast. He was US special envoy for Northern Ireland and brokered the Good Friday Agreement.

If history teaches us anything, it is that history itself is never finished. On the evening the agreement was reached, I commended the men and women who wrote and signed it. But I also said that it would take other leaders in the future to safeguard and extend their work. And so it has. I am here, among many others, to sound that bell one more time.

Life is change: For every human being, for every family, for every government, for every society. All human beings, every single one of us is fallible, as are all human organizations. In human affairs, the answer to every problem contains within it the seeds of a new problem.

Today, a quarter century after the agreement, the people of Northern Ireland continue to wrestle with their doubts, their differences, their disagreements. And they will continue to do so, no matter how successful their political leaders are. The answer is not perfection or permanence. It is now, as it was then, for the current and future leaders of Northern Ireland to act with courage and vision, as their predecessors did 25 years ago. To find workable answers to the problems of the present. To preserve peace. To leave to the next generation peace, freedom, opportunity, and the hope of a better future for their children.

So, I say now, to the current and future leaders of Northern Ireland: There is much in your history and in your politics that divides you. But there also is much that can bring you together, that can inspire you to continue what your predecessors began a quarter century ago. It is not a sign of weakness to resolve your differences by democratic and peaceful means. To the contrary, it is a sign of strength and of wisdom. And it clearly reflects the will of the overwhelming majority of the people of Northern Ireland. Yes, they often disagree, sometimes very strongly. Yes, they may take offense quickly. But it is unmistakably clear that they do not want to return to violence.

Not now. Not ever.

I know that each of your parties, like all political parties in the world, have some of what I call the 100 percenters. They want everything their way, all the time. To them, any compromise is a sign of weakness. But I say to you that reasoned, principled compromise is essential in divided societies and reflects a belief in democratic values.

Facing the reality of the future, rather than clinging to the myths of the past, takes strength and courage and vision. Those we honor today showed those qualities a quarter of a century ago. So must you, now and in the future.

The course of every true idea ends up, eventually, in the obvious. Peace is a true idea. It must belong to us all. It can be, in some ways, more difficult than war. But it must be pursued. It is our task, and the task of our children, and of their children, to ensure this peace, so that history continues to open itself to hope.

After nearly two years of unproductive talks, I drafted a plan for a final intense effort, with an early unbreakable deadline. It required the approval of both governments and of every party. The fact that every party still in the talks agreed to the deadline meant, to me, that they were sincere in wanting an end to the conflict, despite their deep differences and the nearly two years of unproductive haggling they’d just been through.

They still faced very difficult issues, on which they had strongly conflicting views. But they did not want to return to the violence of the past. And the only way to avoid that was to reach agreement.

We set a deadline of midnight, Thursday, April 9. We didn’t meet that deadline, and we also failed to meet the targets we had set for each of the 14 days of the final effort.

My memory of those two weeks is a blur of constant activity, as two governments, eight political parties, and the independent chairmen sought a written agreement on three complex and related relationships: within Northern Ireland; between Northern Ireland and Ireland; and between Ireland and the United Kingdom.

My admiration grew for the men and women who struggled to find common ground, against a history of distrust, disagreement, and violence, to the limits of their physical capacity and under enormous political pressure. In the last week Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Bernie Ahern came to Belfast and assumed active and effective leadership in the talks. On the last night President Clinton stayed up all night in the White House, talking to the prime ministers, to the party leaders.

By the morning of Friday, April 10, we had assembled the product of all these efforts into a single document. Two years earlier, at the beginning of the talks, I had told the delegates that if there was ever to be an agreement it had to be theirs. No acceptable agreement could be imposed from above or from outside. As we distributed the final document to them that morning, I reminded them of that statement, orally and in writing. I said, “Virtually every word in this document has been spoken or written by someone from Northern Ireland. This is your agreement. It is of necessity a compromise. It does not resolve every issue. There is much in it you will like. But inevitably, there are parts you will not like. This is the end. Now you must decide. Please say yes.”

Each of the parties went into caucus. Through the day they debated the future of their homeland, of their constituents, of their families. Their questions and concerns were many and varied. The prime ministers tried to answer their questions, to reassure them, to encourage their approval.

After a long and intense delate and discussion, they all agreed. Their agreement was then approved by overwhelming majorities in referendums held in Northern Ireland and Ireland.

What has led us here has not been perfect. What surrounds us now is not guaranteed. And what will lead us on is the ability to recognize the faults of the past and the dreams of the future.

The agreement reached in 1998 did not resolve all of the outstanding issues. It was a political compromise, the best that could be achieved at that time.

In the years since the agreement there have been many chronicles describing those momentous events. Many individuals have been lauded for their efforts. I believe it clear that the greatest heroes were the people of Northern Ireland and their political leaders. In the most difficult and dangerous of circumstances those leaders acted with courage, vision and determination. At one time or another all were criticized or rebuked. Some lost their public offices. Some of their political parties suffered huge declines. But I believe the verdict of history will be favorable to them.

Twenty-five years ago, the agreement changed your lives in many ways. Each person can apply his or her standard of measurement for the wisdom of the changes. One grim but tangible measure is found in statistics. According to the Northern Ireland Police Service and the Northern Ireland Statistics Agency, from the start of The Troubles (in 1968) until 1998, about 3,500 people were killed and an estimated 50,000 were injured in sectarian violence. In the 25 years since the agreement was reached, there have been about 155 security-related deaths. These are powerful statistics. But don’t think of them just as numbers. Think of them as mothers and fathers, sons and daughters whose lives were cut short or were permanently impaired.

In approving the agreement, the people of Northern Ireland showed others the possibility of hope.

Within the word impossible is embedded the positive word “possible.” When you approved the agreement, you also were talking to Israelis and Palestinians, to Colombians, to Africans, to Asians, to Americans. In fact, you were talking to the world. This is an agreement for peace and for the future, not just here, but everywhere. Don’t let it slip away.

We are living in fractured times. We need ongoing patience, stamina, perseverance. We need people who believe, who know, that the possible exists within the impossible. We need you.

My final words today are intensively personal. As many of you know, three years ago I was hospitalized with acute leukemia. To this day I continue to receive treatment. As a result my ability to function has been severely diminished. This is the first time in three years that I have attended and talked at a major public event.

My wife, Heather, and I came here today because we want to say, personally and directly, to you and to all of the people of Northern Ireland: From the bottom of our hearts we thank you for your warmth, your hospitality, your generosity. We love Northern Ireland, the people and the place. A very large part of our hearts and of our emotions will forever be with you. May God grant you opportunity, prosperity, and everlasting peace.