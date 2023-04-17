US must pull Sudan back from the brink of civil war

The current crisis occurred because al-Burhan and Dagalo balked at Sudan’s transition to civilian rule. Both are wary of a civilian authority, which could target their kleptocratic networks established during the rule of Omar al-Bashir, the dictator deposed by street protests in April 2019.

About six months ago, I met General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemeti), of the Rapid Support Force, to discuss power sharing and Sudan’s political transition. They disagreed about almost everything, except the need for more proactive US involvement. Sudan’s transition is now upended by armed conflict , with dozens killed and hundreds wounded, and only the United States can pull the parties back from the brink and save Sudan from civil war.

With al-Bashir behind bars, al-Burhan and Dagalo agreed in December to a transitional power-sharing arrangement that would culminate in a civilian-led government with the Forces for Freedom and Change and neighborhood resistance committees. The United States lifted sanctions in October, 2017, hoping Sudan’s integration into the international system would reward the Sudanese people for overthrowing al-Bashir while moderating its military class. Euphoria was short-lived. When Sudan’s democratic transition stalled, security personnel launched a violent crackdown on Oct. 25, 2021. Scores were killed; their bodies dumped in the Nile River.

US efforts to facilitate Sudan’s political transition were marred by wishful thinking. Peace-building challenges were huge. Integrating disparate branches of the security sector and establishing a unified civilian authority were the biggest challenge. Creating an accountability mechanism for past crimes was also daunting.

Remnants of the al-Bashir regime lurked in the shadows. Not only did the Sudanese Armed Forces adopt elements of al-Bashir’s National Congress Party, it was infiltrated by virulently anti-American Islamists. A Sudanese adviser in contact with Sudan’s National Intelligence Agency told me over the weekend that that al-Burhan lost control of the armed forces to Islamist commanders who reject Western meditation, preferring a military solution.

Security-sector reform is essential to Sudan’s progress. Sudan needs more diversified and professional officer corps, unified under civilian control. A majority of Sudanese Armed Forces officers come from a single Arab village in the north.

Members of the Rapid Support Force also need to be held accountable for their crimes in Darfur and other conflict zones in Sudan’s periphery. Dagalo told me he would eliminate the culture of impunity, purge the security services of National Congress Party vestiges, and marginalize Islamists.

He also promised to disassociate from the Wagner Group, private paramilitaries from Russia involved in extracting gold from Western Sudan and selling it through intermediaries in the United Arab Emirates. The United States wants to prevent Darfur’s gold from financing Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war machine.

Many countries have offered to mediate an end to Sudan’s violence, including Egypt, which had a military contingent in North Sudan when fighting erupted on Saturday. The United States, the United Kingdom, and Norway are better placed as honest brokers. The generals both indicate they want the United States to mediate. Their intentions must be tested.

The United States should establish conditions before launching a major diplomatic initiative. First, the parties must agree to a nationwide cease-fire verified by African Union monitors. The Biden administration should require a pledge form al-Burhan and Dagalo to support transitional justice, a process by which Sudanese society can come to terms with the legacy of human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law. Transitional justice is critical to achieving sustainable peace, the rule of law, and state building in fragile states emerging from violent conflict and authoritarian rule.

Victims must have a voice. A truth commission should institutionalize dialogue and truth telling to advance healing and reconciliation. Reparations should be considered.

Additionally, the United States should require that al-Burhan and Dagalo commit to disband their kleptocratic networks. Stolen assets could be placed in a trust fund for social welfare. Corruption has a corrosive effect on democracy, undermining good government and popular support for public institutions. Sudan should commit to the UN’s Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

An emergency session of the UN Security Council could discuss the crisis with particular focus on the protection of civilians. A contact group could be established to coordinate policy toward Sudan.

There must be a role for political parties and civic organizations in Sudan, which are marginalized by current events. Mediation must realistic. Previous proposals for a return to civilian rule proved unrealistic and ineffective.

Only the United States has the clout to incentivize peace in Sudan, preventing it from becoming a failed state that produces refugees and destabilizes the region. The United States can’t simply hope the Sudanese will resolve their differences. It needs to work with local stakeholders to restore international cooperation and rescue Sudan from the brink.

Sudan and other fragile states look to the US for security and assistance transitioning to stability and democratic rule. A special presidential envoy could enable a coordinated approach within the US government to support Sudan’s struggle for freedom, social welfare, and economic progress.

David L. Phillips is an adjunct professor at Georgetown University’s Security Studies Program in the School of Foreign Service. He was formerly a senior adviser at the State Department during the Clinton, Bush, and Obama administrations.