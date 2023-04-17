Which party stands for the working class?

In response to Jeff Jacoby’s “ Working-class voters didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party left them ” (Opinion, April 5), the statement “Democratic priorities are increasingly out of step with the needs and concerns of voters in poorer, working-class communities” cannot stand unchallenged. Which of these priorities seems so out of touch: Raising the minimum wage, creating new jobs, bringing gas prices down, protecting health insurance, lowering costs of high-speed Internet, investing in infrastructure? His invocation of the tired claim that “elites” dominate the Democratic Party is a weak rallying cry for a bankrupt party with no plans to address the challenges of our time. Surely the best years of job growth in history speak to the concerns of millions.

Advertisement

Bedford





Jeff Jacoby’s April 5 column is based on a questionable interpretation of data. While the Democratic Party has undoubtedly struggled in regions that are, on average, less wealthy than the national average, more fine-grained surveys are needed to determine whether that means Democratic voters are, on average, more well-off. Indeed, the very Fox voter analysis Jacoby cites complicates his simplistic narrative. According to Fox’s data, 2022 Democratic House candidates won the poorest voters (those with household incomes under $25,000 a year) and tied Republicans among voters whose household incomes were under $50,000 in 2021. Conversely, Democrats lost voters in the middle- and upper-income brackets, including those in households making over $100,000.

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Put simply, the causes of Democrats’ regional troubles cannot be explained away by class concerns alone.

Nelson Landers Barrette

Watertown





Jeff Jacoby gives us the tired bromide that the Democratic Party has abandoned the working class. Nothing can be further from the truth.

As Democrats have consistently advocated for the social safety net, preventive health care and expanded medical insurance, child and family support programs, labor unions and minimum wage adjustments, and progressive tax policies that benefit broad cross sections of the population, Republicans have fought to undermine them at every turn while distracting the working class and others with discriminatory culture wars, imaginary threats to personal freedoms and exploitation of rural and small-town feelings of being left behind.

Advertisement

While these strategies have galvanized many Americans to find solace in the Republican Party, they offer nothing in the way of ameliorating economic vulnerability and deprivation, let alone improving working-class life. For an explanation of why many Americans don’t always vote in alignment with their economic best interests, we might still more profitably learn from historian Richard Hofstadter’s well-known treatise on the “paranoid style” in American politics first offered over 60 years ago.

John C. Schneider

Salem





Jeff Jacoby writes that “the GOP is now the party of blue-collar America.” While that’s largely accurate, Jacoby leaves out the all-important why. He gives the usual explanation that “Democratic priorities are increasingly out of step with the needs and concerns of voters in poorer, working-class communities,” but a quick perusal of GOP economic policy proposals vs. Democratic ones quickly puts the lie to that notion. GOP policies overwhelmingly benefit wealthy elites, while Democratic proposals are far more attuned to the needs of the less-well-off (though, arguably, still not enough so).

So what’s the real explanation? The GOP has successfully tapped into the fear of the other or, more succinctly, bigotry. We’re not supposed to talk about it, but it’s self-evidently true. And it isn’t new. Republicans have exploited the “Southern Strategy” since at least the 1960s and probably a lot longer than that. And by exploiting anti-LGBTQ sentiment, they’ve now successfully peeled off some nonwhite working-class voters. The bottom line: While the remarks Jacoby quotes from Presidents Obama and Clinton were certainly impolitic, they were largely accurate. This disconnect between social and economic issues is a huge problem, not just for Democrats but for the country. As long as columnists like Jacoby dance around it and make excuses for it rather than addressing it head on, it will continue to be so.

Advertisement

T.J. Girsch

Quincy