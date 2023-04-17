‘Run like there’s Taylor tickets on sale!!’: The best signs from the Boston Marathon route

Runners showed up in droves for the Boston Marathon on Monday, prepared and eager to take on the fabled road race despite the rainy conditions.
But equally equipped were the spectators, who showed up along the 26.2 mile course route brandishing signs of all varieties to cheer the competitors on.
From the start of the race in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street, posters were waved in the air with messages that ranged from the playful to encouraging. And there was no shortage of puns.
Here’s a look at some of the signs spotted along the course. Have you seen a sign we should include? Send it our way.
Some of my favorite signs so far at Kilometer 20. pic.twitter.com/w9T5fI5eAt— Vanessa Ochavillo (@vochav) April 17, 2023
Here at the “Wellesley scream tunnel.” Over 200 signs line the metal barriers. Some students have been here since 8am. They have their umbrellas up now. Music is playing on iPhones. And they say they’re just warming up. pic.twitter.com/E6WGT1JJSs— Vanessa Ochavillo (@vochav) April 17, 2023
