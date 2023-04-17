‘Run like there’s Taylor tickets on sale!!’: The best signs from the Boston Marathon route

Runners showed up in droves for the Boston Marathon on Monday, prepared and eager to take on the fabled road race despite the rainy conditions.

But equally equipped were the spectators, who showed up along the 26.2 mile course route brandishing signs of all varieties to cheer the competitors on.

From the start of the race in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street, posters were waved in the air with messages that ranged from the playful to encouraging. And there was no shortage of puns.