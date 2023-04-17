fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Run like there’s Taylor tickets on sale!!’: The best signs from the Boston Marathon route

By Shannon Larson and Hannah Nguyen Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent,Updated April 17, 2023, 1 hour ago
The last thing Darcy Dewey said before she got on the bus Monday was to have her cab ready at the finish — so her family came prepared with this sign.Christopher Huffaker

Runners showed up in droves for the Boston Marathon on Monday, prepared and eager to take on the fabled road race despite the rainy conditions.

But equally equipped were the spectators, who showed up along the 26.2 mile course route brandishing signs of all varieties to cheer the competitors on.

From the start of the race in Hopkinton to the finish line on Boylston Street, posters were waved in the air with messages that ranged from the playful to encouraging. And there was no shortage of puns.

Here’s a look at some of the signs spotted along the course. Have you seen a sign we should include? Send it our way.

Advertisement

A sign held up along the Marathon route.Hannah Nguyen
The Men’s elite truck passed the wall of screams at Wellesley College. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff
A spectator held a cheeky sign along the route. Hannah Nguyen
A sign that says "Kisses 4 Queers!" along the Marathon route.Hannah Nguyen
Signs made for Jerry and Julie Mullins.Christopher Huffaker
Signs held up along the Marathon route.Christopher Huffaker
Courtney “Coco” McIntyre looked for her husband at Heartbreak Hill during the Boston Marathon in Newton.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff
A marathoner steered closer to the Wellesley College students cheering on the runners at the Boston Marathon. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff
Michelle Kinsella high-fived runners at the start of the 127th Boston Marathon. Erin Clark/Globe Staff


Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98. Hannah Nguyen can be reached at hannah.nguyen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannahcnguyen.

Boston Globe video