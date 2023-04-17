fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ababel Yeshaneh fell during the Boston Marathon — but still finished fourth

By Shannon Larson Globe Staff,Updated April 17, 2023, 52 minutes ago
Yeshaneh was seen as the start of the Marathon with other elite runners.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh was in the center of the lead pack, nearing the finish line of the Boston Marathon Monday, when she ran out of room and fell to the ground.

Yeshaneh, 31, was around the 23rd mile of the course in Brookline on Monday when she was clipped and stumbled. But she quickly recovered and returned to the group, a display of athleticism that was widely applauded.

Running along with four other contenders at the front after 24 miles, Yeshaneh ended up placing in fourth.

Yeshaneh adds the fourth place finish at the fabled road race to a list of running accomplishments under her belt, among them being a second-place finish at the Boston Marathon last year, and third place at the 2021 New York Marathon.

Yeshaneh was quickly heralded by those online for her tenacity and ability to pick herself up during the marathon, with one person saying that Yeshaneh embodied what it means to be “Boston Strong.

“Yeshaneh’s ability to get back up and rejoin the lead pack after that fall is crazy inspirational,” another said.

Others called her a “superwoman,” “hero” and “real athlete.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.

