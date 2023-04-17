Evans Chebet defends his Boston Marathon men’s title after Eliud Kipchoge fades on Heartbreak Hill

Chebet has been running professionally since 2011, but did not win his first marathon until 2019 in Buenos Aires. He also ran Boston in 2018, but dropped out because of inclement weather. He is only the sixth man to win back-to-back titles here.

It was Chebet’s third major marathon victory. After winning Boston last year, when he ran a 2:06:51, Chebet followed with a 2:08:41 winning time at the New York City Marathon in November.

Evans Chebet won his second straight Boston Marathon Monday, finishing in 2:05:54 for the third-fastest time in race history.

Much of the fanfare around this race surrounded the first appearance of Eliud Kipchoge on the streets of Boston, as the world’s greatest marathoner took on the sport’s most prestigious race. But it was far from a fairy tale for the Kenyan, who looked typically relaxed out front for the first 17 miles until Newton’s famous hills intervened.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist never recovered, even when things flattened out after Boston College, as another move from Chebet at Mile 21 broke the race open. By then, Kipchoge trailed by close to a minute.

It’s only the second significant disappointment over 26.2 miles for Kipchoge, the world record-holder who had won 15 of his 17 career marathons, looking largely invincible every time. He ambled home in sixth Monday, finishing in 2:09:23, his slowest career run.

Tanzania’s Gabriel Geay made a big surge to break open a seven-man pack at Mile 18, and Kipchoge suddenly looked mortal, not only losing ground to Geay but falling away from the chase pack, too. Chebet, Benson Kipruto, John Korir, and Albert Korir eventually reeled Geay back in by the time Heartbreak Hill arrived, but Kipchoge was only moving backward.

Geay finished second. Though he has yet to win a major, the 26-year-old from Tanzania has finished first in seven notable races, including the Peachtree Road Race in 2016 and the Bolder Boulder 10K in 2017. Last year, he placed fourth in Boston and second in Valencia in December. With a personal-best of 2:03, Geay ranks in the top 10 all-time in the marathon.

Kipruto, who won the 125th Boston Marathon in 2021, finished in third place with a time of 2:06:06.

Kipruto, a 32-year-old from Kenya, trains with Chebet, who broke free from the pack with 2 miles remaining. Kipruto won the 2022 Chicago Marathon in a time of 2:04.24, which was his personal best time.

Kipruto also won the 2018 Toronto Marathon (2:05.13) and the 2021 Prague Marathon (2:10.16).