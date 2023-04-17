Kenya’s Hellen Obiri surges in last mile to capture women’s elite race in Boston Marathon

Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second in 2:21:50 and Lonah Salpeter of Israel was third in 2:21:57.

Obiri, from Kenya, finished sixth in New York in November. She is a two-time world champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5K, but making this type of distance leap to marathon success is remarkable.

Hellen Obiri used a spirited last-mile surge to win the women’s division of the 2023 Boston Marathon in 2:21:38 Monday, triumphing in just her second marathon.

Ababel Yeshaneh was right in the center of the lead pack around the 23rd mile when she ran out of room and fell. Yeshaneh quickly recovered and returned to the group, and rallied to place fourth in 2:22:00.

American Emma Bates hung with the leaders until around Mile 24, when she faded and ended up with a fifth-place finish.

Bates, who resides in Boulder, Colo., lived and trained in Boston from 2015-17 with the Boston Athletic Association’s elite team. Though Monday was her first time racing on the Boston course, she trained on the back half of the route during her time with the BAA.

Bates won the USA Women’s Marathon Championships in 2018, and finished second at the Chicago Marathon in 2021 — her only top-three finish at a major.

Bates entered Monday with the 21st-best personal record among the women’s field, with her previous top time of 2:23.18 coming in a seventh-place finish at the 2022 World Championships.