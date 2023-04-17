With the Red Sox, the Bruins, and the Marathon all on the same day, some fans are heading to a triple-header

The Boston resident said he and his girlfriend Bridgid O’Brien, 31, had tickets to both the Sox and Bruins games today, and planned to spend some time along the Marathon race route cheering on runners in between.

And for some, like 30-year-old Nate Gilbert, the chance to see it all live and in person is too enticing to pass up.

It’s not often that Boston sports fans get the chance to watch the Red Sox, the Marathon , and the Bruins, all in the same day.

“It’s a pretty once-in-a-handful day,” Gilbert said over the phone Monday morning from Fenway Park before the Sox faced the Los Angeles Angels. “So I wanted to be there.”

A Red Sox game alongside the Marathon is a tradition that dates back decades. But it’s much less common to see another major Boston team play at home on Patriots Day.

Gilbert said he thought they were not alone in wanting to be part of this particularly exciting day for Boston sports. He said he noticed prices on StubHub for Monday night’s playoff game were dropping, and had a hunch other fans at the Sox game might be scooping up B’s tickets last-minute.

For Gilbert, seeing all three events should be an easy feat to pull off. He lives not far from TD Garden, so after stopping by to watch Marathoners on his way to the arena, he planned to change out of his Sox gear and into his Bruins attire before Game 1 of the playoffs with the Florida Panthers, which was set to start at 7:30 p.m.

By about 11 a.m. he had already cracked his first beer of the day and picked up his first order from the concession stand (a Fenway Frank). Things got off to a soggy start: By mid-afternoon, the game had been delayed, twice, due to rain, and by 1:45 p.m. the Sox had still only finished two innings. But he said he was still enthusiastic, and confident he had the stamina to make it through the roughly 12-hour Boston sports extravaganza ahead.

His advice for anyone else with similar plans?

“You gotta pace yourself, both in terms of adult beverages, and just in general,” he said. “As a wise man once said, ‘It’s a Marathon, not a sprint.’”

