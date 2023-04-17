Live updates: Marathon Monday is finally here

And the elite races are shaping up to be some of the best yet. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge , the world marathon record holder and one of the greatest to ever do it, is lacing them up to race against one of the strongest men’s fields in Boston Marathon history. On the women’s side, three former champions will compete to beat Amane Beriso, the favorite out of Ethiopia.

Today, more than 30,000 participants will take to the 26.2-mile course winding from Hopkinton to Boylston Street amid a throng of cheering fans. Many will have the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing on their mind, as 2023 marks 10 years since the tragedy.

The Globe is bringing you live updates from an emotional day in Massachusetts from every spot on the Marathon course.

Happy Marathon Monday! — 5:00 a.m.

Hello, and welcome to the 127th running of the Boston Marathon!

The Boston Marathon is the oldest annual marathon in the world. Since 1897, athletes of all skill levels have taken to the course (did you know it didn’t always begin in Hopkinton?) to experience the highs and lows that only Boston can offer. From Newton’s Heartbreak Hill to that turn onto Hereford Street, the Boston Marathon is marked by iconic moments and vistas that make it the crown jewel of the distance running world.

Stick with us for all the action.

