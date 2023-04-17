Bruins start strong, score win over the Panthers to seize early control of first-round series

Ullmark’s calm denial of a Brandon Montour slapper from the slot, on one of the Panthers’ few chances of the final period, stopped any chance of a Panthers comeback. The last time these teams had met, Jan. 28 in Sunrise, Fla., the Bruins coughed up a lead in the final minute and lost in overtime.

Linus Ullmark (31 saves), returning after a brief layoff, was massive as the Bruins deconstructed the Panthers in a 3-1 win in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series. He was great in the first two periods, and was mostly a spectator as his teammates submitted a lockdown third (eight shots against).

The Bruins didn’t need Patrice Bergeron to snuff out the Panthers’ high-flying offense. They had more than enough talent, especially in goal.

That was a long time ago.

It wasn’t smooth, but the Bruins led, 3-1, after 40 minutes on goals from David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, and Jake DeBrusk. They nearly had a three-goal lead with 3:16 left, after Garnet Hathaway poked the puck out of netminder Alex Lyon’s glove and into the net. The goal call was overturned, but stood as more evidence of Lyon’s shakiness.

This already looks like a chippy series, several players taking liberties. The Bruins remained unbothered by the playoff heat. In the third, Tyler Bertuzzi (two assists) snatched Nick Cousins’s stick, much to the latter’s annoyance, and took it with him to the bench, where he snapped it by spiking it.

The Panthers were tempting fate early in Game 1. They took two minor penalties in the first five minutes and saw a few more infractions go uncalled.

The Bruins’ second power play, after Givani Smith interfered with Trent Frederic, produced the opening goal at 5:58 of the first period. Bertuzzi, in his first career playoff game, created the 1-0 goal by snatching a rebound of a David Krejci shot and, while covered, throwing a blind backhand feed to an open Pastrnak for the tap-in.

Lyon (26 saves) made massive stops on a pair of two-on-one break-ins following sweet setups from David Krejci to Bertuzzi, and Taylor Hall to Frederic. But the Bruins, needing to bear down, weren’t quite picking corners against Lyon, who finished the first with seven saves.

As good as he was in the first, Lyon sprung a few leaks in the second, enough that he was showered with a few catcalls from the Causeway Street crowd.

The Bruins, sharp in transition, kept coming downhill until Marchand’s uncontested shot from 38 feet ticked off the webbing of Lyon’s glove at 3:41. The TD Garden fans serenaded him with his name. The Panthers’ hopes in this series rest on Lyon stealing a game or two, not letting in multiple shots from distance.

Matthew Tkachuk got one back for Florida at 6:34, skillfully depositing a fortunate bounce past Ullmark. A hard-rimmed puck came to Dmitry Orlov, who appeared to try and deflect it to a teammate in the slot. Tkachuk, Florida’s no-doubt MVP this year, had too much speed, picking off the pass and finishing in tight.

The Bruins made it 3-1 on a dirty goal. Bertuzzi and Pavel Zacha had whacks at the puck, and DeBrusk chipped it home at 17:32 as Lyon tried to find the puck. He thought he had it squeezed, but it was sitting on top of his flattened right pad, near his skate, and considered a loose biscuit.

Ullmark was up to the task against the Panthers’ offense, which relied heavily on point shots, deflections, and chaos in front. The Bruins created more havoc at the other end.

Enough to make one wonder if Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who has a playoff-tested backup goalie in Sergei Bobrovsky, will commit to Lyon in Game 2.

If so, Wednesday’s crowd will be ready to remind him of his choice.

