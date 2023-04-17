Bruins welcome back David Krejci for playoff opener, but lineup questions remain

The Bruins’ No. 2 center was written in permanent marker into the lineup against the Panthers Monday night, though Montgomery did not reveal much else after the club’s optional morning skate in Brighton.

Did you think he would be missing Game 1?

David Krejci missed the final six games of the regular season, recovering from what Bruins coach Jim Montgomery called a nagging lower-body injury.

A bug has been going around the room, the coach said, for the last “10 days to two weeks.” He said Jakub Lauko, who has recovered, lost 8 pounds when he had it. Others known to have been ill of late include Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak (who played through an illness April 6), and Tomas Nosek (who missed the regular-season finale last Thursday in Montreal).

Bergeron, who also has been dealing with an upper-body injury, was a question mark for Game 1.

Montgomery confirmed that defenseman Derek Forbort, who missed the previous 15 games with a lower-body injury after a March 16 shot block in Winnipeg, would be in the lineup. He was likely to play with regular partner Connor Clifton, the top four being Dmitry Orlov–Charlie McAvoy and Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo.

Fourth-line left wing Nick Foligno, who injured his knee Feb. 28 in Calgary and missed 22 games, was expected to make his return and bump A.J. Greer out of action.

The Bruins recalled Providence ace Brandon Bussi as an emergency option in case goaltenders Linus Ullmark or Jeremy Swayman could not play. All three goalies were on the ice in practice.

The full Game 1 lineup was expected to be revealed close to 7:30 p.m. puck drop.

Mongomery said it was a little bit disconcerting not to know his full formation the morning of the game.

“I’d love to come here and tell you our exact lines and D pairings and who’s starting in net,” said the coach. “The luxury we have is we have incredible depth. Whoever ends up being healthy enough to go tonight, we know we’re going to have a good opportunity to have success if we play Bruins hockey.”

No one does that better than Krejci, a.k.a. “Playoff Krech.” He was the NHL’s playoff leading scorer in 2011 and 2013. He carries a 42-82—124 line in 156 playoff games. Only Ray Bourque (36-125—161 in 180 games) and Bergeron (49-78—127 in 167 games) have played in more playoff games and scored more points in franchise history.

Montgomery said he first realized how good a postseason performer Krejci was in the 2013 Stanley Cup Final, when he “was on the elbow making plays in big moments.”

“He’s been really good,” Montgomery said. “He’s skating better than he has in two months, in my opinion, the last couple of days. So I’m glad we gook the precautionary measures we did with him. He looks — and you can tell — he has that twinkle in his eye. Which is good. He has that little grin on his face, when he knows more than me. Which he does.”

His trademark sangfroid on full display — and noting that he feels refreshed after his two-week layoff — Krejci called it “just another day.”

“Not really stress,” he said of his mind-set. “Obviously nerves. I think those are kind of healthy nerves. If you don’t have those nerves, I guess there’s something wrong with you. Those are fun nerves. Those are the nerves you live for, and it’s fun to have.

“I feel not many people who do their job, they get nerves like that. I’m trying to welcome that and enjoy it and embrace it.

“But when you step on the ice, it’s all gone. You just focus on the game.”

He wouldn’t have trouble focusing if they didn’t have Bergeron on the ice.

“You worry about yourself,” Krejci said. “You try to be prepared as best you can be. If you do your job — I think we’ve done a pretty good job in this room just believing in ourselves; if you do your job, you believe the guy next to you is going to do his job as well.”

This is why Krejci, who spent last year in Czechia, came back. A season with his closest friends in the game. Earning another chance at the Cup. Here they are.

“Playoffs, that’s the best time of the year,” he said. “Every little thing matters. The season or the life here, it’s long. I don’t know — I guess I’m just trying to stay in the moment.

“Didn’t really think about playoffs too much during the regular season. Just thinking about playing. And yeah, here we are. I’m excited to go. It should be fun.”

Matt Porter can be reached at matthew.porter@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @mattyports.