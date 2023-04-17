‘Today was a tough day for me’: Eliud Kipchoge reflects on his sixth-place finish at the Boston Marathon

The world’s top marathoner came to Boston to add to his victory total in his quest to capture all six major races, but it was not to be.

Eliud Kipchoge was part of the lead pack that dwindled down to seven heading into the 18th mile, but the world-record holder could not keep up the pace as the race moved into the hills of Newton, and he fell back.

“I live for the moments where I get to challenge my limits. It’s never guaranteed, it’s never easy,” said Kipchoge in a statement. “Today was a tough day for me. I pushed myself as hard as I could but sometimes, we must accept that today wasn’t the day to push the barrier to a greater height.”