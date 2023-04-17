EMass girls’ lacrosse: With her 300th career point, Cape Cod Academy’s Ella Bartolomei headlines Players of the Week

Ava Adams, Mansfield — The senior netted eight goals, including the 100th of her career, as the Hornets raced past Hockomock foe Sharon, 19-6. She followed with a five-goal effort in a 16-6 victory over North Attleborough.

Ella Bartolomei, Cape Cod Academy — The junior attack collected three goals and five assists in a 16-10 win over Monomoy and then produced six goals and two assists —– while eclipsing 300 career points — in a 13-12 victory over Falmouth.

Kelly Blake, Medfield — The Boston College-bound senior totaled six goals and three assists as the Warriors cruised past Holliston, 21-6. Then she had five goals and three assists in a 17-8 victory over Manchester Essex.