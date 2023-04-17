EMass girls’ lacrosse: With her 300th career point, Cape Cod Academy’s Ella Bartolomei headlines Players of the Week

Ava Adams, Mansfield — The senior netted eight goals, including the 100th of her career, as the Hornets raced past Hockomock foe Sharon, 19-6. She followed with a five-goal effort in a 16-6 victory over North Attleborough.
Ella Bartolomei, Cape Cod Academy — The junior attack collected three goals and five assists in a 16-10 win over Monomoy and then produced six goals and two assists —– while eclipsing 300 career points — in a 13-12 victory over Falmouth.
Kelly Blake, Medfield — The Boston College-bound senior totaled six goals and three assists as the Warriors cruised past Holliston, 21-6. Then she had five goals and three assists in a 17-8 victory over Manchester Essex.
Alex Bushey, Haverhill — The Hillies rattled off three consecutive wins, with the junior attack tallying 13 goals – including a seven-goal performance in a 15-5 triumph over Tewksbury.
Ava Connaughton, Westwood — The senior attack racked up 8 goals, 4 ground balls, and 3 draw controls in wins for the No. 1 Wolverines over No. 3 Medfield, Hopkinton, and No. 5 Franklin — including a four-goal performance against the latter on Friday.
Josie DiMatteo, Winchester — The Red & Blackr trailed Weston by five goals with 3:29 remaining Friday but stormed back to earn a stunning 22-21 win. The senior won back-to-back draws to set up the tying and winning goals, including a finish from Tessa Geddes with two seconds left, for 5-0 Winchester.
